Ragna Crimson cour 2 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The first episode of the cour 2, which is episode 13 of Ragna Crimson anime series, is set to air on Saturday, January 13, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST. At the end of the first cour, as Starlia and Ike navigate Crimson's dubious claims, the episode teases at the complexities within the impending battle against superior dragons. Starlia's leadership shines as she contemplates her potential demise, which contrasts her seemingly goofy exterior.

Ragna's formidable powers set the stage for a faceoff with Taratectora, promising an intense confrontation. The episode concludes with dragons wreaking havoc, building anticipation for the upcoming war. This well-paced installment offers tantalizing glimpses into character dynamics, leaving viewers poised for the series' return.

Ragna Crimson cour 2 premieres on January 14, 2023 at 01:00 AM JST

Ragna Crimson cour 2 will begin airing on January 13, 2023, as stated below. The anime season is reported to feature a total of 24 episodes. The first cour, which comprised episodes 1 to 12, aired from September 30, 2023, to December 16, 2023. The full release schedule for the second cour has been released.

Episode Number Release Date Release Time (JST/EST/GMT/IST/PST) Episode 1 (Released) September 30, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 2 (Released) October 7, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 3 (Released) October 14, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 4 (Released) October 21, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 5 (Released) October 28, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 6 (Released) November 4, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 7 (Released) November 11, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 8 (Released) November 18, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 9 (Released) November 25, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 10 (Released) December 2, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 11 (Released) December 9, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 12 (Released) December 16, 2023 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Break Weeks Episode 13 January 13, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 14 January 20, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 15 January 27, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 16 February 3, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 17 February 10, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 18 February 17, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 19 February 24, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 20 March 2, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 21 March 9, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 22 March 16, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 23 March 23, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00 Episode 24 March 30, 2024 25:00/11:00/16:00/21:30/08:00

Where to watch the second cour of Ragna Crimson anime?

For those eagerly anticipating Ragna Crimson cour 2, the anime is set to be available for streaming on various platforms like HIDIVE, Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai services.

Audiences can immerse themselves in the captivating world of the anime series and accompany the protagonist, Ragna, and his companions on their adventures, all from the convenience of their homes.

Exploring the ending of the first cour of Ragna Crimson anime

Ragna from the latest episode (Image via Silver Link Studios)

In Episode 12 of Ragna Crimson cour 1, Starlia and Ike engage in a discussion regarding Crimson's claims about defeating superior dragons. Starlia confirms nonhuman traits among soldiers and urges Ike to focus on the upcoming battle.

Meanwhile, Crimson advises Ragna to infuse Silverine into a sword and go underground. Additionally, Starlia reveals her plan to join the Solarians and appoints Ragna as her successor if she falls. Ragna declines and promises to protect her instead. Chaos ensues as dragons, led by Olto Zora, launch an attack on the royal palace. Then Zora targets Starlia's base, and Ragna confronts Taratectora.

Starlia Lese (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The episode hints at potential character developments and sets the stage for the impending battle, with Starlia's fate uncertain and Ragna facing Taratectora. The narrative explores Starlia's leadership and Ragna's growing prowess. The impending hiatus heightens anticipation for the next episode, promising intense action and potential important character arcs.

Overall, Episode 12 is a well-paced setup, offering fans intriguing plot points to discuss during the holiday break, with excitement building for the upcoming war and Ragna's clash with Taratectora.

What can fans expect from the second cour of Ragna Crimson anime?

A snapshot from the latest episode (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The stage is set for a monumental clash between Starlia's forces and the invading dragons led by Olto Zora, promising spectacular and high-stakes combat scenes. The uncertainty surrounding Starlia's fate builds a sense of uneasiness, while Ragna's confrontation with Taratectora hints at a formidable challenge.

The anime is likely to delve into Ragna's evolving powers and strategic prowess, showcasing his significant growth as a character. The impending war and Ragna's battle with Taratectora create an atmosphere of anticipation, with fans eager to witness the resolution of key story arcs.

Overall, the upcoming episodes promise a mix of action, emotional moments, and character-driven narratives, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats as the plot unfolds.