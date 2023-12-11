Ragna Crimson episode 12: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Episode 12 of Ragna Crimson is set to be released on Saturday, December 16, 2023, at 9:30 pm IST. In the latest episode, as tensions escalate, Ragna imparts his Silverine principles to Starlia's warriors, leading to skepticism and challenges within the group. Advised by Crimson, Ragna faces restrictions on using his powerful Silverine Battle Arts in the impending battle.

Meanwhile, interpersonal dynamics unfold, with Chris supporting Ragna while others remain doubtful. The episode delves into the personal struggles of Starlia's subordinates, the unexpected appearance of Slime, and the strategic discussions among superior dragons aiming to destroy the country. Amid conflicts and trials, the stage is set for a complex web of alliances and confrontations.

Ragna Crimson episode 12 to be released on December 16, 2023

Expand Tweet

Episode 12 of the anime series will be released on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release schedule across different regions is as follows:

Time Zone Air Date Air Day Air Time Indian Standard Time (IST) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9:30 pm Central Time (CT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 11 am Pacific Time (PT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 9 am Eastern Time (ET) December 16, 2023 Saturday 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) December 16, 2023 Saturday 4 pm Central Europe Time (CET) December 16, 2023 Saturday 6 pm

Where to watch Ragna Crimson episode 12?

Viewers can embark on the thrilling adventure of Ragna Crimson, which is available for streaming on HIDIVE, along with subtitles for an immersive viewing experience. The series follows Ragna's determined quest to eliminate the dragon threat, offering viewers an engaging journey.

Adding to the excitement is the potential release of an English-dubbed version in the future. This gives fans another way to enjoy the series. To watch all episodes and easily switch to an English-dubbed format, fans can navigate the user-friendly website or use the convenient HiDive app on different devices.

Recap of Ragna Crimson episode 11

A snapshot from the latest episode of the anime series (Image via Silver Link Studios)

In episode 11 of Ragna Crimson, Ragna shares his Silverine principles with Starlia and her subordinates, infusing their weapons. Crimson advises Ragna to reserve half of his Silverine for himself and refrains him from using Silverine Battle Arts in the upcoming battle. Meanwhile, tensions rise among Starlia's subordinates regarding Ragna's abilities. Chris supports Ragna, but others are skeptical.

Shin, a comrade, plans to challenge Ragna multiple times, facing consecutive defeats. Twin warriors approach Ragna for Silverine infusion, but Slime interrupts, mocking them. Slime is taken to an undisclosed location, where the twins share their tragic stories and torture Slime for his comments.

Ragna as shown in the anime (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Another group of subordinates struggles with a teleportation circle task, prompting Crimson to offer assistance. Meanwhile, superior dragons Olto, Kamui, and Nebulim discuss their plan to destroy the country.

Kamui intends to handle Ragna personally, leading to a dispute with Olto. Ultimatia is tasked with the country-destroying phase, and Tara urges comrades not to fail. The episode concludes with a call for fulfilling duties and avoiding the fate of lost comrades.

What to expect from Ragna Crimson episode 12

Screenshot from Ragna Crimson episode 11 (Image via Silver Link Studios)

In the upcoming episode, viewers can anticipate heightened tensions as Ragna and his allies prepare for the impending battle. The infused weapons add a dynamic element to the conflict, raising questions about their effectiveness. Shin's determination to prove himself against Ragna sets the stage for intense personal challenges.

The twin warriors' encounter with Slime and their tragic pasts may unfold into significant developments. Meanwhile, the dragons' strategic discussions hint at a complex plan to destroy the country, with Kamui aiming to confront Ragna directly. As the pieces align, the next episode promises a mix of intense battles, personal struggles, and strategic maneuvers.