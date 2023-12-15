Ragna Crimson anime's 2nd cour announces release date and more

The upcoming second cour of the Ragna Crimson anime is scheduled to make its debut in Japan on January 13, 2024. Viewers can catch the continuation of this dark fantasy series, adapted from Daiki Kobayashi's manga, as it airs on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels starting at 01:00 JST on January 14, 2023.

Ragna Crimson unfolds the tale of Ragna, a skilled dragon hunter, who forges an unexpected alliance with a dragon named Crimson. Together, they confront formidable dragons, striving to protect a world imperiled by the existence of these mighty creatures.

Ragna Crimson anime's second cour premieres on January 13, 2024

Expand Tweet

The second cour of the anime series is scheduled to debut in Japan on January 13, 2024. The continuation of the series will be broadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 channels starting January 14 at 1:00 am JST. While the exact release time is still pending confirmation, enthusiasts can eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in the captivating world of Ragna Crimson on the specified date.

Mark your calendars, as another enthralling chapter of this epic fantasy saga is on the horizon.

The anime is being directed by Ken Takahashi at Silver Link Studios, with series scripts written and overseen by Deco Akao. Character design is helmed by Shinpei Aoki, while the music composition is handled by Kōji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki.

Where to stream Ragna Crimson anime

For those wondering where to catch the second cour of Ragna Crimson, the anime will be available for streaming on the HIDIVE. Anime Store, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai services will also be streaming the second cour of the anime series.

Viewers can enjoy the anime's immersive world and follow the adventures of the protagonist, Ragna, and his companions from the comfort of their homes.

Synopsis of Ragna Crimson anime

Ragna and Crimson (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Set against a backdrop where humans coexist with formidable dragons, the narrative follows the journey of Ragna, a young protagonist haunted by a tragic past. Fueled by a burning desire for revenge against the dragons that laid waste to his village, Ragna embarks on a perilous quest that unravels a tapestry of alliances, secrets, and diverse characters.

As Ragna navigates through his odyssey, the storyline unfolds with intense battles, poignant emotional moments, and a rich exploration of themes such as vengeance, redemption, and the intricate interplay between good and evil. Each encounter on his path introduces formidable foes and pushes Ragna to the very limits of his capabilities.

Final thoughts

A snapshot from the anime series (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The revelation of the upcoming release date for the second cour of the anime series has sparked a surge of excitement among dedicated fans. With January 13 looming on the horizon, enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the next installment in the captivating saga of Ragna and his pursuit of justice.

As the anime's narrative unfolds, viewers can look forward to a spellbinding blend of compelling storytelling, stunning animation, and memorable characters, ensuring an experience that lingers long after the credits roll.