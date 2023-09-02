Ragna Crimson anime reveals episode count and release date via new trailer

On Saturday, September 2, 2023 the official website of the Ragna Crimson anime series revealed its episode count and release date in its latest two-minute trailer. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Daiki Kobayashi’s original manga series that has been running since March 2017.

The Ragna Crimson anime series is currently set to debut in October 1, 2023, and now, it has already announced its full cast and staff list. While a relatively undiscussed series prior to this latest trailer release, the bloody and ruthless nature of the series has fans intrigued about its future.

While a subtitled version of the latest Ragna Crimson anime trailer has yet to be published, fans still seem to be excited for the series based off of this trailer alone. With less than a month to go until the series’ premiere, fans will know sooner or later if the hype is real or if the series is set to be a Fall 2023 flop.

Ragna Crimson anime set to debut in Japan in early October

Expand Tweet

As per the latest trailer, the Ragna Crimson anime series is set to premiere on Japanese broadcast TV on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 1 am JST. The trailer mentions that it will run for 24 consecutive episodes in total. The series will premiere on TOKYO MX and BS11 before airing on MBS and other networks. This means a release sometime during the day of Saturday, September 30, for most international viewers.

As of now, the announced cast of the anime series includes Chikai Kobayashi as Laguna, Ayumu Murase as Crimson, Inori Minase as Leonika, Fairouz Ai as Slime, Mamiko Noto as Chimera, Hiroki Higashiji as Golem, Reina Ueda as Artematia, Junichi Suwabe as Woltekamuy, Takehito Koyasu as Grumwerte, Shunsuke Takuechi as Disastrous, Kozo Shioya as Mergbde, Kana Entoshi as Future Laguna, Rina Hidaka as Starria Reese, and Rio Tsuchiya as Hezera/Glare.

While these character romanizations come from the series’ official site, there is a chance that they will change slightly upon the anime’s official release and translation. The series is being directed by Ken Takahashi at Silver Link Studios, with Shinpei Aoki in character design and Deko Akao in charge of the screenplays and general series composition.

Expand Tweet

Asuka Komiyama reportedly serves as the art director, while Takeo Mizuni is in color design. Atsushi Sato and Makoto Endo are the respective cinematographer and the 3D director of the project. Kentaro Tsubone is in charge of editing, while Yuki Gobun is the sound director. Finally, Koji Fujimoto and Osamu Sasaki are both in charge of music for the series.

Kobayashi’s original manga series first debuted in Square Enix’s Monthly Gangan Joker magazine in March 2017, where it has since been regularly serialized. The series was collected into 12 compilation volumes as of June 2023, ten of which are currently available in English.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.