Ragna Crimson episode 9 release date and time, what to expect, and more

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Ragna Crimson episode 9, the unfolding narrative promises to intensify the intricate web of alliances, deceptions, and conflicts within the Lese Kingdom. In the aftermath of Crimson's explosive encounter with Ultimatia and Nebulin, viewers are left on the edge of their seats, wondering about the fate of the characters and the ramifications of their choices.

From the aftermath of the skirmish to the complexities of Crimson's alliance with Princess Starlia Lese, episode 9 holds the potential for riveting action, strategic maneuvers, and surprising revelations that will undoubtedly leave fans craving for more.

Ragna Crimson episode 9 to be released on November 25, 2023

A snapshot from episode 8 of the anime series (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Ragna Crimson episode 9 will be released on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at 1 am JST. The release schedule across different regions is as follows:

Time Zone Date Day Time Indian Standard Time (IST) November 25, 2023 Saturday 9:30 pm Central Time (CT) November 25, 2023 Saturday 11 am Pacific Time (PT) November 25, 2023 Saturday 9 am Eastern Time (ET) November 25, 2023 Saturday 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) November 25, 2023 Saturday 4 pm Central Europe (CET) November 25, 2023 Saturday 6 pm

Where to watch Ragna Crimson episode 9

The anime series Ragna Crimson is now available for streaming on HIDIVE, a platform that offers the series with subtitles. This series follows Ragna's quest to defeat the dragon menace, taking viewers on a journey.

What's interesting is that since the initial release already includes subtitles, there might be a chance for an English-dubbed version in the future, providing fans with another way to enjoy it. To watch the episodes and even switch to English-dubbed episodes, viewers can easily access the user website or use the convenient HiDive app on various devices.

Recap of Ragna Crimson episode 8

Crimson held hostage in the latest episode of the anime series (Image via Silver Link Studios)

In episode 8 of the anime, Crimson exploits Ultimatia's demoralization by detonating bombs across the Lese Kingdom, revealing her vulnerability. Nebulin warns Ultimatia against using her remaining energy. Meanwhile, Crimson scolds Golem for his failures and orders him to monitor the bloodline. Nebulin reflects on his perceived failure and recalls a discussion with Borgius about maturation and their bloodline's role.

Preview images as released by the production house (Image via Silver Link Studios)

Nebulin powers up to find Crimson, who plans to escape with allies. Ragna, determined to finish Ultimatia, clashes with Crimson. Ragna's power causes a crack, alerting Nebulim. A skirmish ensues, leading to Crimson's desperate attempt to flee. Princess Starlia Lese discovers Crimson and Ragna in her stronghold, and Crimson, recognizing their aligned goals, contemplates cooperation. However, he decides to deceive Starlia with his dragon eye's aura, planning to use his acting skills.

The episode ends with Crimson scheming to fool Starlia, setting the stage for complex alliances and strategic deception in the unfolding conflict.

What to expect from Ragna Crimson episode 9

In episode 9, viewers can anticipate heightened tension as Crimson, Ragna, and their allies navigate the aftermath of their clash with Ultimatia and Nebulin. The episode may delve into the complexities of the alliance with Princess Starlia Lese, exploring whether Crimson's deception holds up and how their goals align in the broader conflict.

A screenshot from the latest episode of the anime series (Image via Silver Link Studios)

The repercussions of the skirmish and Crimson's attempt to flee may lead to further confrontations with Nebulin and Golem. Viewers might witness the unfolding dynamics of power struggles, alliances, and betrayals as the characters navigate the intricate web of their intertwined destinies.

