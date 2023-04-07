Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 - Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 will be released on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:55 am JST on Fuji TV's Noitamina block. Due to the varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Saturday in most countries internationally.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage is a side story that will chronicle Bojji and Kage's journey as they set out for adventures following the events of the first season's finale. Thus, it is not the anime's second season but a side story anime featuring short stories.

Bojji and Kage will return in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1

Bojji and Kage as seen in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 preview (Image via WIT Studio)

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1, titled The King's Trick and The Prince and the Money, will be released on Thursday, April 13, 2023, for most fans worldwide. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, April 13

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, April 13

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, April 13

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, April 13

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, April 13

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, April 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, April 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, April 14

Despa as seen in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1 preview (Image via WIT Studio)

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage will first premiere on Fuji TV's Noitamina block, following which it will be released on other Japanese TV networks. For international streaming, the anime will be available to watch on Crunchyroll.

What to expect from Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1?

Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage episode 1, titled The King's Trick and The Prince and the Money, is set to feature two stories.

The first story, The King's Trick, will see Bojji and Kage preparing a meal one morning while training in the underworld when they are alarmed by Despa's screams. His screams echo throughout the mansion, following which he arrives in front of Bojji and Kage in a hurry.

Bojji and Kage as seen in Ranking of Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage preview (Image via WIT Studio)

Despa tries to hide his face under the futon, and as is evident from the preview video, it seems like a spot has appeared on his face. Given that Despa is obsessed with his own appearance, the spot seems to be a huge deal for him.

The second story, The Prince and the Money, will see Despa telling Bojji and Kage to earn money for their social studies. To do so, the duo take a look at job boards and visit various shops, but nothing seems to go their way. From the preview, one can see how they get scolded for their seemingly poor performances.

