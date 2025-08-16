Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Ikumi Akagi overcomes her Puberty Syndrome as Mai is revealed to be in danger

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 aired on August 16, 2025, and officially concluded the Nightingale Arc of the series. The installment featured the shocking revelation that the Ikumi Akagis from two different worlds had switched places, allowing them to momentarily live more fulfilling lives.However, Sakuta helped them realize that they were merely running away, after which they overcame their Puberty Syndromes and returned to their timelines. Nevertheless, the unnatural events did not end, as Mai was soon revealed to be in danger, with the solution to saving her connected to Touko Kirishima.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Sakuta shares a heart-to-heart talk with IkumiRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Minegahara High SchoolRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 began with Koga informing Sakuta about a Dreaming trend predicting that the lights of a classroom at Minegahara High School would be broken that day. Nevertheless, Sakuta believed that the hero of justice would handle it.Later in the day, Sakuta took a walk with Rio, and she expressed that the protagonist’s theory about Ikumi’s Puberty Syndrome was likely correct. She also showed him Dreaming trend posts about his upcoming Middle School reunion, to which Sakuta responded by sharing the prediction that Ikumi would injure someone.Rio left after telling Sakuta to take care of himself, while the protagonist made his way to Minegahara High School. Once he entered the classroom where a light was supposed to break, he encountered Ikumi, after which it was revealed that Sakuta had written the original Dreaming post to lure her out.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Sakuta and Ikumi’s conversationIkumi as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Sakuta then asked Ikumi if she regretted not saving him back in Middle School, to which she replied that what she truly regretted was not fixing the class’s atmosphere despite her friend’s wishes.The protagonist then presented his discovery that the Ikumi in front of him was from another world, and that her poltergeist attacks were from the original Ikumi. Having been exposed, the girl then poured her heart out and explained that she preferred her current world to her old world.In the world she came from, Sakuta had managed to resolve his sister’s bullying and his isolation all on his own, while Ikumi failed her college exams. When desperately wishing to escape, she was transported to this world.Sakuta as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Although Ikumi tried acting as if she could achieve all her dreams in her new environment, Sakuta surmised that she felt guilty and wanted someone to identify that she was a fake. Hearing this, Ikumi broke down into tears and started questioning her identity.Sakuta then honestly began describing Ikumi’s personality and characteristics, making the girl in front of him chuckle. As the two walked together and separated at a train crossing, Ikumi realized it was time to head back and bid farewell. In her final moments, she showed a message on her leg that informed Sakuta that his world’s Ikumi was waiting at the reunion.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7: Middle School ReunionRio as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)After the other world’s Ikumi left, Sakuta saw the young Mai and realized he had to reach his reunion. He rapidly made his way across town and entered the party, only to be glared at by his former classmates. Undisturbed, the protagonist walked toward a corner and reached his hand out, unveiling the real Ikumi Akagi, who had been invisible to everyone else till then.As the others looked on in shock, Ikumi tried using her case to prove the existence of Puberty Syndromes. Although certain individuals spoke out angrily against her, Ikumi pointed out their hypocrisy as they all trusted the Dreaming trend. She then gave a long monologue about their mistreatment of Sakuta during Middle School and insisted that they needed to make amends.In response, Sakuta tried to defuse the seriousness of the situation by acting as if Ikumi’s speech was a joke. He then bragged about Mai being his girlfriend and left. Filled with complex thoughts, the protagonist then went on a long stroll, while Ikumi followed behind him.Sakuta and Mai as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)Finally, the two stopped at a bridge and spoke to each other. Sakuta detailed Ikumi’s master plan of arranging the reunion to make her classmates acknowledge Puberty Syndrome, and that she was the one who had written the Dreaming post about harming another person.With her cards out in the open, Ikumi spoke about her recent experiences. When she saw Sakuta happily in the presence of others at university, Ikumi felt guilty that she was the only one who was unable to move on from the events in Middle School. Feeling miserable and hoping to run away, she swapped places with the Ikumi from the other world.In that timeline, where she didn’t have to go to college or meet Sakuta, Ikumi lived much more comfortably. She had deluded herself into thinking she could become her ideal person while there, which eventually filled her with regret.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus anime poster (Image via Studio CloverWorks)As Ikumi tearfully asked Sakuta what she could do, Sakuta advised her to live each day normally so that she could stop feeling sorry for herself. Feeling relieved, she poked fun at Sakuta’s antics at the reunion and parted ways.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 7 ended with Sakuta and Mai eating at their cafeteria together, where Sakuta mentioned that he had bragged about his girlfriend to others. Right then, Ikumi appeared in front of them and revealed writings left on her hand by the other world's Sakuta. The message warned that Mai was in danger and that they had to find Touko Kirishima.