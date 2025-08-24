Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: Sara Himeji takes the spotlight as Sakuta and Mai plan a vacation

Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 aired on August 23, 2025, and officially began the His Student arc. The installment picked up from the previous episode’s cliffhanger ending, as Sakuta tried to track down Touko Kirishima and investigate her connection to Mai.At the same time, Sara Himeji rose in prominence, having become Sakuta’s student. While Sakuta and Mai planned to go on a trip together during Christmas, the protagonist once again became entangled in Puberty Syndrome, as he and Sara started sharing dreams, and she challenged him to figure out her condition.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: Sakuta discovers how Touko Kirishima distributes Puberty SyndromesRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: Sakuta tracks ToukoRascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 began with Sakuta heeding Ikumi Akagi’s warning and attempting to find Touko Kirishima. Although the protagonist had memorized her number, he was unable to reach her.Upon consulting with Rio, she informed him of the possibility that a person who had received Puberty Syndrome from Touko could end up harming Mai. Having reached a dead end, the protagonist realized that the only way to receive answers would be by meeting the mini-skirt Santa. On November 29, Sakuta had a dream where Sara Himeji was assigned to be his student.Later in the day, he made plans to go on a date with Mai for her birthday. The two were approached by Ikumi, who shared that their plan to find more about the message from her other self had failed.Sakuta's students, as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)At Sakuta’s tutoring job, his dream came true when Sara Himeji actually became his student. The protagonist wondered if he had become part of the Dreaming trend himself. Once he reached home, he received a call from Touko, who agreed to meet him on the condition that it took place during Mai’s birthday.On Mai’s birthday, she understood Sakuta’s need to cancel their date but decided to take a detour to the mall. While there, Sakuta bought a ring for her. Mai then dropped Sakuta back at his university, after which he wished her a late happy birthday.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: Sakuta and ToukoSakuta, as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)In the evening, Sakuta ran into Touko Kirishima, although he was unable to recognize her at first due to her regular clothes. Together, the pair went to a cafe, where Sakuta ordered food for the invisible Touko. When the protagonist questioned whether Touko was satisfied with her current state, she expressed that she wished her song would reach more people.Touko revealed that she had been giving people Puberty Syndromes through her songs, whose lyrics could deeply resonate with the audience. Touko then shared that she would be releasing a new song on Christmas Eve.Mai, as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)When Sakuta tried to find out if Touko hated Mai, she responded that she used to hate her, but she saw her more favorably now due to her choice to date a strange boyfriend. After their conversation ended, Sakuta headed home and saw Kaede, Nodoka, and Uzuki listening to Touko’s song, while Mai welcomed him.The trio left later, while Sakuta and Mai discussed Touko Kirishima. Although Mai had never run into her, they surmised that it might be a one-sided entertainment industry rivalry. Mai shifted the topic and asked Sakuta to be free on Christmas, inviting him to relax together at a hot springs resort.Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8: Sakuta and SaraSakuta, as seen in Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 (Image via Studio CloverWorks)The scene then shifted to another dream Sakuta saw, where he had gone on a date with Sara during Christmas. He woke up and reflected deeply on the vision he had seen. At the diner, he discussed the possibility of having experienced the Dreaming trend with Tomoe.Tomoe soon passed on a message that Sara wished to see Sakuta later that night, although she warned him to be careful around the girl due to how popular she was. Once Sakuta met Sara, she explained that she had experienced the same dream Sakuta did, in which they had gone on a date.Sara also revealed that she has Puberty Syndrome, and that it had helped her get through a breakup. She told Sakuta not to cure her, saying she was having fun due to her condition. Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus episode 8 ended as Sara challenged Sakuta to figure out her Puberty Syndrome, promising to give him a reward if he did.