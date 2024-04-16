Re:Monster episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:Monster episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. It will mainly showcase the confrontation between the elves and the goblins while also delving into the evolution of Gobukichi into an ogre.

Adapted from the Re:Monster light novel written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada, which began its serialization in 2011 and concluded in 2018, the anime is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The title is animated by Studio Deen, whose previous works include names such as the latter seasons of Seven Deadly Sins, Log Horizon season 2, and the Konosuba series.

Disclaimer: This article contains minor spoilers for the Re:Monster series.

Re:Monster episode 4 release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster episode 4 will be released in Japan on April 23, 2024, at 12 am JST. The episode count for this spring 2024 anime is not confirmed as of this writing, but it is expected to follow a 12-episode single-cour format.

The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Monday, April 22 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am, Monday, April 22 British Summer Time 4 pm, Monday, April 22 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Monday, April 22 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Monday, April 22 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Monday, April 22 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am, Tuesday, April 23

Re:Monster episode 4 streaming details

Redhead, one of the captured humans as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 4 is currently confirmed to be released on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The upcoming installment will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster anime episode 3 recap

Gobrou as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 3 begins with the aftermath of Gobrou returning to the goblin cave as an ogre. Although every single goblin is intimidated at first, the entire situation dissipates soon after they learn of Gobrou's identity.

Later on, Gobrou tries to consult the captive human girls regarding their situation while he is away. He is surprised to learn that they have almost completely acclimated to the goblins and the goblin cave.

Gobrou then continues training the other goblins under his charge, but due to his evolution into an ogre, he isn't able to go all out against them and train them properly. This difference in power ends up somewhat upsetting Gobukichi, who leaves to go train on his own after some time. A few days later, one of the goblins brings an injured carbuncle to Gobrou, who then heals her.

The Carbuncle as shown in the Re:Monster episode 4 (Image via Studio Deen)

The carbuncle reveals that she is indeed the creation of a really old sorcerer from a nearby dungeon. She also reveals that a few human adventurers had raided the dungeon to steal her master's treasures. She then requests Gobrou to get rid of the raiding adventurers; as payment, Gobrou will be able to take all of her master's treasure.

Gobrou later complies with the request and ventures into the dungeon. Naturally, Gobrou manages to defeat and eat all the other human adventurers. In the process, he also gains an artificial hand to replace his missing one among the dungeon's treasures.

Re:Monster anime episode 4: What to expect?

Re:Monster anime episode 4 will primarily focus on the interaction between elves and goblins, which could potentially spark a war between both of these species. Episode 3 also established the conflicted feelings of Gobukichi towards Gobrou's fast progressions, so the upcoming episode might also delve deep into their growing tension.

