Re:Monster episode 6 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Re:Monster episode 6 will be released on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 12 am JST. Adapted from the light novel of the same name written by Kogitsune Kanekiru and illustrated by Yamaada, which began its serialization in 2011 and concluded in 2018, Re:Monster is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

The title is animated by Studio Deen, whose previous works include names such as the latter seasons of Seven Deadly Sins, Log Horizon season 2, and the Konosuba series. Fans of the series can expect episode 6 to focus on the battle between the newly evolved goblin troops and the human army.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the Re:Monster series

Re:Monster episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Re:Monster episode 6 will be released in Japan on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. The episode count for this spring 2024 anime is not confirmed as of this writing, but it is expected to follow a 12-episode single-cour format. The release timings for different time zones are listed below:

Time zones Release time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Monday May 6, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Monday May 6, 2024

British Summer Time 4 pm Monday May 6, 2024

Central European Summer Time 5 pm Monday May 6, 2024

Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Monday May 6, 2024

Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Monday May 6, 2024

Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Tuesday May 7, 2024



Re:Monster episode 6 streaming details

Redhead as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 6 is currently confirmed to be released on Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. The upcoming installment will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

Re:Monster episode 5 recap

Gobrou as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 5 starts off with Gobrou and Gobukichi heading into the forest and coming across a small team of human soldiers. Gobrou covertly monitors them and learns that they were planning to kidnap the elf royalty in order to further escalate the human vs. elf war. Soon, the humans encounter an elf battalion leading an envoy and engage in a scuffle.

The elf guards are wiped out completely, while Gobrou simply observes from the sidelines. Following this, he enters the fight and swiftly eliminates every single human soldier, saving the Royal Elf envoy from being harmed. Gobrou later discovered that the elf envoy was actually a princess and returned her to the elf village.

Gobe as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

After returning the princess, Gobrou declared to the elf king that he hadn't rescued and returned the princess out of goodwill; in response, the elf king offered up a bow magic item as compensation. Gobrou then revealed that he was simply testing the character of the elf king and then gave the elves some important information about the movement of the human troops. This results in the elves and goblins entering a mutual alliance.

Later on in the episode, Gobmi transforms into a Damphir variant with a much more human-like appearance. Many other goblins, like Gobsato and Gobe, had evolved into higher forms. The episode ended with the goblins getting ready for a war against the humans after a request from the elves.

Re:Monster episode 6: What to expect?

Elf representative as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Re:Monster episode 6 will mainly focus on the direct confrontation between the newly evolved goblins and humans. This series has so far gained a niche fanbase, and the next episode will follow the same format of capturing humans and integrating them into the goblin camps.