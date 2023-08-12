"Read Attack on Titan," Vinland Saga creator tells fans who want violence

During his interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, Makoto Yukimura, the author of the Vinland Saga, advised readers to read Attack on Titan. His widely read Viking epic has won accolades from critics worldwide for its in-depth examination of brutality and battle, woven with gripping character journeys.

When discussing his popular series and its approach to violence, he jokingly advised his followers to read Attack on Titan if they wanted more violence.

"If you really want to read about violence, please read Attack on Titan," Yukimura said.

Yukimura has never shied away from expressing his opinions on violence in fiction. The author of the Viking epic took time out of his busy schedule at San Diego Comic-Con 2023 to talk with Anime News Network (ANN) about the violence that is an essential concept in the series and how it affects readers' expectations.

An unexpected gesture from Makoto Yukimura to Attack on Titan

Makoto Yukimura has been captivating readers worldwide with Vinland Saga for the past 14 years. During an interview with ANN that was published on August 11, Yukimura addressed the contradiction between the series' title and his own opinions on violence.

Vinland Saga takes its name from a historical area that Leif Ericson claimed to be free from slavery and violence and was seen to be a tranquil place. Yukimura noted that this seeming paradox is actually a reflection of his personal opposition to actual violence. "I hate violence," he declared candidly.

"Those looking for season 1's violence will be let down, and I know that revenge and violence make for interesting drama. If you're into my story for the violent aspect of it, at some point, I might not be able to meet your expectations," Yukimura stated.

In Vinland Saga, Yukimura's perspective on violence has been both a motivating factor and a source of disagreement. The series doesn't hold back when presenting the ugly reality of battle because it is set during a period of fierce struggle between Viking tribes.

However, as the series develops, it becomes clear that Thorfinn's growth and attempts to break the cycle of violence are the heart of the tale. Yukimura recognized that while stories about vengeance and bloodshed will make for an interesting and suspenseful plot, his goal as a writer is to concentrate on bigger ideas.

Yukimura joked that fans looking for a story with more violence would find comfort in Attack on Titan. He pointed fans' attention to Attack on Titan because Yukimura and Hajime Isayama are great friends, in a joke, underlining the series' brutal and action-packed nature.

As the interview came to an end, Yukimura said:

"I actually do hear comments from the fans saying that they like Thorfinn from back in the day. 'What happened to him? He's only farming!' I hear their complaints, though, at the same time, I cannot help it. Sorry.”

Fans' opinions on Yukimura's choice to change the focus of Vinland Saga from its early emphasis on violence to a gentler look into character development and historical issues have been divided. Yukimura revealed that some readers had fond memories of the first volumes in the series, when the main character, Thorfinn, was actively engaged in adventures and fights.

He is confident that, despite the intensity of the genre, there is still opportunity for deep topics, character development, and narrative that defy readers' expectations.

