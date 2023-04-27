Vinland Saga fans embrace pacifism as an ode to Thorfinn's way of life

With the immense and continued popularity that Vinland Saga has enjoyed as its second season has come out, the series has now become a household name amongst anime fans. Thanks to praise for the second installment’s writing, symbolism, and themes, and of course, memes about not having enemies, more and more people are getting hooked to the series with each passing day.

It’s this latter approach which fans have particularly taken to in spreading their love for the series, making various posts on social media which reference Thorfinn’s infamous line. As the Vinland Saga fandom grows, more videos seem to flood the internet each day, creating a seemingly self-sufficient cycle of introducing new fans and making new memes.

Internet flooded with posts and memes as Vinland Saga fans share how Thorfinn’s message of pacifism has changed their lives

"I have no enemies." -Thorfinn Thorsson, Vinland Saga

Before diving into how this infamous Vinland Saga dialog is currently influencing meme culture, it’s worth going over the specific context of the line. The most significant context comes in the form of who says it, this being protagonist Thorfinn Thorsson. The character echoes this line, which his father first said to him as a child, after growing up on the battlefield and desiring to find a new path in life.

There’s also the fact that Thorfinn says this after his quest to avenge his father by killing the commander of his military unit, Askeladd, is torn to shreds by Askeladd’s unexpected death. After Thorfinn struggles with finding a purpose in life, he realizes that he needs to completely reinvent himself and reorient his outlook on and approach to life.

While the line has truly become a meme in every sense of the word, there are a few Vinland Saga fans who admit to taking the line to heart and using it to better their lives. Especially interesting is the shared sentiment between anime and manga readers on this matter. This speaks to both the consistency the story has throughout and how emphasized this moral is in the story’s events.

eiiko || COMMISSIONS ARE OPEN @eiikomae



Anyways VINLAND SAGA MENTIONED Lmao why is "i have no enemies" suddenly trending on tiktokAnyways VINLAND SAGA MENTIONED Lmao why is "i have no enemies" suddenly trending on tiktokAnyways VINLAND SAGA MENTIONED ‼🔥💯💪👹

Its ya boi Äs Nödt CW: Trigun CR: Dorohedoro @itsyaboiAsNodt Thorfinn and Vinland Saga unironically inspired me to be a better person Thorfinn and Vinland Saga unironically inspired me to be a better person https://t.co/weX3qraGMo

🐸 @toadallyadam At first I didn't care much for this quote, but after catching up with Vinland Saga it's really inspired me to live better At first I didn't care much for this quote, but after catching up with Vinland Saga it's really inspired me to live better https://t.co/rDgEYiMlud

Zui💜🐈‍⬛ @AnimezuiX



9/10 Caught up to Vinland Saga. Truly a great adventure of learning the meaning to peace. Watching Thorfinn not only grow up but constantly changing as a person to live up to his fathers words after doing so much wrong left me inspired by his actions to become a better person9/10 Caught up to Vinland Saga. Truly a great adventure of learning the meaning to peace. Watching Thorfinn not only grow up but constantly changing as a person to live up to his fathers words after doing so much wrong left me inspired by his actions to become a better person9/10✅ https://t.co/Qb83nsHBs6

Johnny @JohnnySpittin Me after watching Vinland saga(I have no enemies) Me after watching Vinland saga(I have no enemies) https://t.co/5FqtvqPIw9

DizzyEight @DeezyEight Vinland Saga is amazing right now. I love the idea of Thorfinn evolving into a better man despite everything he’s been through. I might have to do something inspired by thorfinn. Vinland Saga is amazing right now. I love the idea of Thorfinn evolving into a better man despite everything he’s been through. I might have to do something inspired by thorfinn.

Although the plethora of memes on this line would see some believe that this line is referenced mockingly by fans, this is far from the case. Nearly every post containing a reference to the line or series in some way either does so from a place of ambivalence or one of reverence towards the aforementioned anime series.

Similar trends have been seen in other household anime names, such as with Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager’s “tatakae” or “fight” phrase. While fans certainly turned the phrase into a meme and participated in the trend, this was almost always done out of a place of reverence. Furthermore, anyone participating in the meme trend with a critical intent made such intentions apparent and obvious.

In any case, the latest Vinland Saga meme trend is one which has clearly caught fire, whether fans are engaging for participation’s sake or out of a place of love for the series. What is shown in either case is that the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Makoto Yukimura’s manga series is only growing in popularity with each passing episode and season.

Be sure to keep up with all Vinland Saga anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

