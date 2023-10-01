Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14 will be released on Saturday, October 6, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. It will air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the installment will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Oliver, Nanao, Michela, and Miligan traverse the Bustling Forest. During this journey, the Sword Roses encountered several monsters and got closer to Miligan. Elsewhere, as soon as Albright woke up, he put his life at risk to assist Pete in rescuing all of them.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13.

Ophelia Salvadori may make her move in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14

Release date and time, where to watch

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14 is titled Salvadori. It will be released on Friday, October 6, 2023, in most countries.

The episode will be released for Japanese fans on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at 12:30 am. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14 in different time zones are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Friday, October 6

Central Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Friday, October 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 AM, Friday, October 6

British Standard Time: 3:30 PM, Friday, October 6

Central European Time: 4:30 PM, Friday, October 6

Indian Standard Time: 9 PM, Friday, October 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM, Friday, October 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 AM, Saturday, October 7

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14 will first be aired on BS11 and TOKYO. It will be shown on AT-T the next day. In addition, the episode will be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13, titled Noisy Forest, saw Oliver, Nanao, Michela, and Miligan travel through the labyrinth's second layer. There, they encountered a monster.

While Nanao managed to calm it down, the group couldn't do the same with all of them and, hence, ended up fighting many monsters. Later, Miligan got suspicious of Oliver's origin and asked him about it.

Elsewhere, Pete managed to wake up Albright, who was unconscious because of Ophelia's magic. That said, Pete's Reseversi abilities helped him remain immune to Ophelia, making him the trump card against her. Albright pierced his hand through his stomach, taking out magical orbs to help Pete in his rescue mission.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14, titled Salvadori, is set to focus on Ophelia Salvadori. With students set to enter the third layer of the labyrinth, Ophelia could soon encounter her old friends.

Meanwhile, Pete may make his move, trying to get out of the prison. As for Oliver and his group, they may reach Ophelia's location in the next episode.

