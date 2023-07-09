Reign of the Seven Spellblades release schedule: All episodes & when they arrive

Based on Bokuto Ono's light novel series, Reign of the Seven Spellblades is one of the most highly anticipated series of the season which premiered its first episode on Saturday, July 8. The episode was well-received by fans for its breathtaking cinematography, gripping narrative, and memorable character introductions. It has also acquired a score of 6.8 out of 10 on IMDB.

Following the first episode’s release, fans have been looking for details surrounding the upcoming episodes, however, the date and timings may vary depending on their respective regions, which is why the release schedule for all episodes of Reign of the Seven Spellblades has been listed here.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades release schedule, in brief

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE



TV Anime adaptation start tomorrow!!



(Nanatsu no maken ga shihai suru)



Eng Release

(LN & Manga) "Reign of the Seven Spellblades" by Uno Bokuto, Miyuki Ruria has 750 000 copies in circulation for LN & Manga including digital!TV Anime adaptation start tomorrow!!(Nanatsu no maken ga shihai suru)Eng Release @yenpress (LN & Manga) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… "Reign of the Seven Spellblades" by Uno Bokuto, Miyuki Ruria has 750 000 copies in circulation for LN & Manga including digital!TV Anime adaptation start tomorrow!! (Nanatsu no maken ga shihai suru)Eng Release @yenpress (LN & Manga) twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/s1c7ZIz6I5

The first episode of Reign of the Seven Spellblades, titled Ceremony, premiered on Saturday, July 8, at 12:30 am JST. The current season is reported to consist of five episodes, as listed on IMDB's website.

Date Episode Number Release Timing(JST/ET/BST/IST) 8 July 2023 Episode 1 (Released) 00:30/11:30/16:30/21:00 15 July 2023 Episode 2 (unreleased) 00:30/11:30/16:30/21:00 22 July 2023 Episode 3 (unreleased) 00:30/11:30/16:30/21:00 29 July 2023 Episode 4 (unreleased) 00:30/11:30/16:30/21:00 4 August 2023 Episode 5 (unreleased) 00:30/11:30/16:30/21:00

With the first 23-minute episode of Reign of the Seven Spellblades released as of now, fans have a lot more in store for them as the series is expected to follow its weekly release schedule, as given in the table above. However, the schedule may be modified if the studio demands it.

While there is no official information available about the chapters the first season will adapt, it is most likely to cover the first volume of the manga, which consists of four chapters. They can be adapted into each episode, with the finale covering the additional epilogue, or the four chapters can be divided to be included in the 5 episodes.

🔥Blxxk Anime🔥 @blxxkAnime Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Where to watch:

Crunchyroll Reign of the Seven SpellbladesWhere to watch:Crunchyroll https://t.co/lCtDNQWNnF

The episodes, which will be released every Saturday at 12:30 am JST (conversion for other time zones is indicated in the table above), has been made exclusively accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll, which describes the series as:

"It’s springtime at Kimberly Magic Academy, and new students are beginning their first year. Among them are a skilled and studious boy, Oliver, and a headstrong samurai girl, Nanao. They soon form a unique bond in the halls of Kimberly, but this picturesque school isn’t what it seems. Dark secrets and endless danger lurk behind every corner. Can these wizards make it to graduation alive?!"

Directed by Masato Matsune and produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Reign of the Seven Spellblades is produced by J.C Staff animation studio, which has also produced One Punch Man, Food Wars, and several other compelling anime series.

ASCII Media Works started publishing the series in September 2018, and has been ongoing ever since. The chapters have been collected into 11 volumes as of March 2023 and the success of the light novel series is what led to its translation into other media, which includes the manga and anime.

What to expect in Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 1

Anime Trending @AniTrendz A fated meeting between a strange samurai girl at a magic school



Anime: Reign of the Seven Spellblades A fated meeting between a strange samurai girl at a magic school Anime: Reign of the Seven Spellblades https://t.co/HUn9nisxh0

Reign of the Seven Spellblades season 1 will follow Oliver as he joins the Kimberly Magic Academy where he befriends Nanao, a samurai girl. The two must work together to uncover the mysteries and dangers of the academy.

While Oliver and Nanao are the two central figures in the series, there are several other major characters who will go with the duo, including Katie Aalto, Michela McFarlane, Pete Reston, and Guy Greenwood, who are all classmates.

Asano @LucieUs949750



#ななつま There are only 24h left until the premiere of Reign of the Seven Spellblades. it's a work that I really like. It has a good world building, compelling characters and great plot. If u liked Harry Potter u will like it just as much! I highly recommend it (anime/novel) There are only 24h left until the premiere of Reign of the Seven Spellblades. it's a work that I really like. It has a good world building, compelling characters and great plot. If u liked Harry Potter u will like it just as much! I highly recommend it (anime/novel)#ななつま https://t.co/cvay8Kdm3n

The story will also introduce Lord McFarlane, Esmeralda Kimberly, and Luther Garland, whose interactions will possibly generate compelling storylines and important plot points.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes