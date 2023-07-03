Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1 release date and time, countdown, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1 is coming out soon and there is a lot of hype surrounding it. The series, based on Bokuto Ono's light novel series, is highly anticipated, with youth drama, a strong revenge plot, and a lot of betrayals worked into the story.

The series explores the character of Oliver Horn and his journey in the Kimberly Magic Academy as he searches for the ones that took his mother's life. As he learns more and more about the truth, his desire for revenge grows stronger. However, a mysterious samurai girl makes things a bit more complicated for Oliver.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1.

Everything we know about Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1

Release information

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1 will come out on July 7 or July 8, depending on the time zone that the viewer is in. This series is going to be adapted by J.C. Staff and is based on Bokuto Uno's successful light novel series. Given the popularity of the light novel, this anime adaptation is now generating a lot of hype.

It is also one of the most highly anticipated series of the summer, being one of the most advertised at the moment by several platforms.

Here's the release schedule for the episode, based on timezones across the word:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:30 pm (Friday, July 7, 2023)

Central Standard Time: 10:30 pm (Friday, July 7, 2023)

Eastern Standard Time: 1:30 am (Saturday, July 8, 2023)

British Standard Time: 4:30 am (Saturday, July 8, 2023)

Central European Time: 5:30 am (Saturday, July 8, 2023)

Indian Standard Time: 4 am (Saturday, July 8, 2023)

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm (Friday, July 7, 2023)

Australia Central Standard Time: 1 am (Saturday, July 8, 2023)

Streaming platform

The anime is going to be shown through Tokyo MX and BS11 in Japan. Given that both these networks are among the most prominent ones in the country, it highlights how much expectation there is surrounding the first episode of this series.

Furthermore, the series is going to be streamed on Crunchyroll for the rest of the world. This is common practice as that is the most popular streaming platform in the world when it comes to anime.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1

Kimberly Magic Academy is a place where teenagers go to learn magic and every year, the academy accepts a new batch of students. However, this year is very different because the main character, Oliver Horn, is joining to exact revenge on the people in the academy that took his mother's life.

Things get a bit more complicated when Oliver meets a young samurai girl named Nanao Hibiya, who hails from a distant land called Yamatsu. While Oliver is still eager to get his revenge and does a lot of things to get closer to his goal, he also begins to develop a bond with Nanao, which is something that plays a major role in the story.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades is exciting, complex, with very compelling characters, and a world that becomes quite interesting to observe as the events unfold.

