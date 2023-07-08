Does Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime have a manga? Explained

Reign of the Seven Spellblades is a series that has garnered the attention of light novel readers and anime enthusiasts around the world. This fantasy series, known for its captivating storyline and intricate character development, has left fans wondering about its existence in the manga format.

It is a Japanese light novel series written by Bokuto Uno and illustrated by Ruria Miyuki. The series began publication under ASCII Media Works in September 2018 and has been ongoing since then. As of March 2023, eleven volumes along with one side story book have been released . The light novel series was a hit, leading to its adaptation into other formats, like manga and anime.

Details about Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga and other adaptations

Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga Adaptation

Yen Press @yenpress



The battle to determine the strongest first-year heats up!



Pre-order Here: Cover Debut! - Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Vol. 5 (manga)The battle to determine the strongest first-year heats up!Pre-order Here: buff.ly/3FBlAX4 Cover Debut! - Reign of the Seven Spellblades, Vol. 5 (manga)The battle to determine the strongest first-year heats up! 🔥Pre-order Here: buff.ly/3FBlAX4 https://t.co/3uOzugz14f

Reign of the Seven Spellblades does have a manga adaptation and is based on the light novel series of the same name. The manga series, like the light novel, is written by Bokuto Uno with illustrations by Sakae Esuno. The manga adaptation began serialization in Kadokawa Shoten's shōnen manga magazine, Monthly Shōnen Ace, on May 25, 2019. As of July 2023, seven volumes have been released.

The manga adaptation has been well-received by fans, who appreciated the faithful adaptation of the light novel series and the detailed artwork, which was similar to Esuno's previous work on Future Diary. It follows the same basic plot as the light novel series, but features more action scenes than the latter.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades anime adaptation

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu #ななつま



Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1



The core essence which Spellblades had to convey was the magical and lively world where it takes place. Various fauna and flora, particles evoking similar vibes and hints of a true nature and price for being a successful mage. Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1The core essence which Spellblades had to convey was the magical and lively world where it takes place. Various fauna and flora, particles evoking similar vibes and hints of a true nature and price for being a successful mage. #ななつま Reign of the Seven Spellblades Episode 1The core essence which Spellblades had to convey was the magical and lively world where it takes place. Various fauna and flora, particles evoking similar vibes and hints of a true nature and price for being a successful mage. https://t.co/R4iLfyG4m4

Reign of the Seven Spellblades light novel series also received an anime adaptation in 2023. The anime series was produced by J.C. Staff and was directed by Masato Matsune. Shōgo Yasukawa was incharge of the scripts with character designs handled by Sōta Suwa.

The anime started airing from July 8, 2023. The premiere episode received positive reviews from critics and fans for its stunning visuals, compelling storytelling, and memorable character introduction. The anime adaptation will faithfully follow the events of the light novel series.

Plot overview of Reign of the Seven Spellblades

A snapshot from Reign of Seven Spellblades Trailer (Image via J.C. Studio)

The storyline follows Oliver Horn, a young man who is skilled in both magic and swordsmanship. He is accepted into Kimberly Magic Academy, a mysterious place which accounts for atleast one student death during every school year. There, he crosses paths with Nanao Hibiya, a samurai girl from the distant nation of Yamatsu. The two of them become friends and rivals, and they must work together to solve the mysteries of Kimberly Magic Academy and the Seven Spellblades.

The Seven Spellblades are a group of legendary warriors who are said to have possessed incredible power. They are believed to have been sealed away centuries ago, but their whereabouts are now unknown. Oliver and Nanao believe that the Seven Spellblades are the key to solving the mysteries of Kimberly Magic Academy, and they must find them before they fall into the wrong hands.

Along the way, Oliver and Nanao face many challenges. They will be hunted by the academy's faculty, who are determined to keep the secrets of Kimberly Magic Academy hidden. They will also have to contend with the other students at the academy, who are all vying for the power of the Seven Spellblades.

Final thoughts

The manga, like the anime, is a faithful adaptation of the original light novel series, offering fans another way to enjoy this captivating fantasy series. Whether you're a fan of the anime, the light novel, or both, the Reign of the Seven Spellblades manga is a must-read.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes