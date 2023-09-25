Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13 will be released on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode saw the School Council members going after Ophelia Salvadori. Meanwhile, Oliver, Nanao, and Michela decide to team up with Miligan to rescue Pete from the labyrinth. However, in exchange, Katie was to become Miligan's partner in her research.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12.

Oliver and others may locate Pete in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13

Release date and time, where to watch

Pete as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13 will be titled Noisy Forest. It will be released on Friday, September 29, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be released for Japanese fans on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13 in different time zones are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 AM, Friday, September 29

Central Standard Time: 9:30 AM, Friday, September 29

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 AM, Friday, September 29

British Standard Time: 3:30 PM, Friday, September 29

Central European Time: 4:30 PM, Friday, September 29

Indian Standard Time: 9 PM, Friday, September 29

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 PM, Friday, September 29

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 AM, Saturday, September 30

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13 will first be aired on BS11 and TOKYO, after which it will air on AT-T the next day. In addition, the anime episode will be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12

Miligan as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12, titled Possibility, saw the student council members going into the labyrinth to stop Ophelia Salvadori. Elsewhere, Oliver and others were getting worried about Pete's condition. While they tried asking for help from the teachers, they refused to take action before eight days would pass.

Fearing the worst, Oliver and others prepared to enter the labyrinth themselves. That's when Katie conveyed her deal with Miligan to her friends. Miligan would help them find Pete, but in exchange, Katie was decided to become her research partner. Hence, Oliver, Nanao, and Michela teamed up with Miligan to go look for Pete and Ophelia.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 13?

Ophelia Salvadori as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Given that Oliver, Michela, Nanao, and Miligan had almost entered the second layer of the labyrinth in the previous episode, fans can expect them to enter the bustling forest in the next episode. There, the group may end up fighting some chimeras created by Ophelia, following which they may get a hint about Pete's location.

Meanwhile, Ophelia may start to make her move and even face off against the student council members.

