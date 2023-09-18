Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12 will be released on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. The episode will air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode revealed the reason for Stacy's hatred for Michela. However, they managed to mend their relationship thanks to Nanao's efforts. Later on, despite his defeat, Albright attempted to erase everyone's memories of the fight and posed a threat to all involved.

Nevertheless, Nanao and the others united to thwart his plans and emerged victorious. Shortly after that, a new crisis emerged as magical beasts began kidnapping students, with Fay, Pete, and Albright among those taken.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12 will be titled Possibility. It will be released on Friday, September 22, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be released for Japanese fans on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12 in different time zones are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, September 22

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, September 22

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, September 22

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, September 22

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, September 22

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, September 22

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, September 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, September 23

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, after which it will air on AT-T the next day. In addition, the episode will be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11, titled Duty, saw the anime reveal that Stacy and Michela had the same father. This led to her adoptive father resenting her, which eventually led to Stacy's hate for Michela.

Nanao managed to help Stacy realize that she did not need to be just like Michela but could be her unique self. Elsewhere, Albright lost his fight against Oliver and decided to erase everyone's memories of the fight.

While Oliver and others defeated Albright, they learned about Michela's secret. She was a half-elf and was capable of transforming into an elf. Following their fight, as everyone was set to leave the labyrinth, magical beasts attacked them and kidnapped Albright, Pete, and Fay. Later, they found out Ophelia Salvadori was behind the incident.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 12, titled Possibility, will likely see Oliver and his friends return to the labyrinth and find their friends. After knowing that Ophelia Salvadori was behind the incident, Oliver may devise a plan to take her down. Nevertheless, given that Ophelia was consumed by a spell rather than enacting one herself, Oliver and others may also try to rescue her.

