Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11 will air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Ms. Miligan arrive at the Sword Roses' new base. Following that, Stacy and Fay challenged Michela and Nanao to a tag-team fight. That's when Albright forced himself into the fight, getting Oliver to join it, making it a three-on-three fight. As they fought in the labyrinth's second layer, it was revealed that Fay was a half-werewolf.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11 may see the fights conclude

Release date and time, where to watch

Oliver Horn as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11 will be titled Duty. It will be released on Friday, September 15, 2023, in most countries. For Japanese fans, the episode will be released on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11 along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, September 15

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, September 15

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, September 15

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, September 15

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, September 15

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, September 15

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, September 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, September 16

Mr. Albright as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, after which it will air on AT-T the next day. In addition, the episode will be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10

Miligan as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10, titled Master and Knight, saw Ms. Miligan arrive at the Sword Roses' new base. That's when she revealed that she had given her base to Katie to possibly take credit for any progress she makes in the future. Following that, the Sword Roses decided to explore the labyrinth further.

Just then, Cornwallis and Fay intercepted them and challenged Michela and Nanao to a tag-team fight. The fight was later joined by Mr. Albright and Oliver, making it a three-on-three fight. The fight took place in the second layer of the labyrinth. During this fight, it was revealed that Fay was a half-werewolf.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11?

Fay as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 11, titled Duty, will most likely see the three-on-three fight resume. That said, there could be a huge focus on Nanao and Michela's fight against Cornwallis and Fay, given that Cornwallis and Fay were trying to win the fight at any cost.

Considering that Fay was going through a lot of pain due to her transformation, there could be some major focus on him and his backstory with Cornwallis. Additionally, the upcoming anime episode could also give fans an idea about the labyrinth's second layer.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.