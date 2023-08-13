Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7 will be released on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Oliver and Nanao rescue Katie. This incident led Oliver to uncover that Nanao had the unidentified seventh spellblade. Later, the episode saw Oliver being invited to a labyrinth by Darius Grenville, where the former confronted Darius for killing his mother seven years ago. Following that, Oliver apprehended, tortured, and executed the teacher with help from his cousins.

Oliver may plan to take out his next target in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7

Release date and time, where to watch

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7 will be titled Reversi. It will be released on Friday, August 18, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release timings for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, August 18

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, August 18

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, August 18

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, August 18

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, August 18

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, August 18

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, August 18

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, August 19

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6, titled Arise, saw Oliver and Nanao defeating Miligan together. During the fight, Nanao used a mysterious power that Oliver labeled as the seventh unidentified spellblade.

After rescuing Katie from Miligan, Darius Grenville, as warned by Mr. Andrews, invited Oliver to work on research with him. When the two entered a labyrinth, Oliver finally revealed his mission. He was out to take revenge for his mother, who was killed by Darius and several other teachers at Kimberly Magic Academy. With Oliver being cornered by Darius, he used his late mother's fourth spellblade to defeat him. Following that, he tortured and executed Darius.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7?

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 7 will most likely see Oliver Horn plan his next target with his cousins. Given that he is after his teachers at Kimberly Magic Academy, there is a good chance that he might go after someone weaker to have better odds at winning the fight.

Additionally, since the anime has been slowly focusing on each of Oliver's friends with small plotlines, the next episode could show some focus on Guy or Pete.

