Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6 will be released on Saturday, August 12, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw the incident involving the troll becoming the center of the anime again as Katie finally managed to communicate with the troll. That's when Oliver and Nanao found out who was responsible for the entire troll incident. Following that, they were pitted against the culprit as they tried to rescue Katie, who got kidnapped.

Oliver and Nanao will fight Miligan in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6

Release date and time, where to watch

Miligan in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6 will be titled Arise. It will be released on Friday, August 11, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, August 12, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release timings for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, August 11

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, August 11

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, August 11

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, August 11

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, August 11

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, August 11

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, August 11

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, August 12

Pete in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Episode 5 recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades

Mr. Andrews in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5, titled Glare, saw Oliver Horn meet his cousin Shannon. Following that, Mr. Grenville took note of Oliver's skills. While Oliver and his friends were happy, Mr. Andrews warned him about the teacher, asking him to stay away from him.

Later, the incident surrounding the troll was brought back up as Katie managed to talk to the troll. However, soon after, she got kidnapped by her senior Miligan, responsible for experimenting on trolls. Thus, she wanted to check out Katie's brain to see how she was able to talk to the troll.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6?

Nanao in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 6, titled Arise, will most likely see Oliver and Nanao fight the Snake-Eye Miligan. Considering that Miligan can turn her opponents into stone, Oliver and Nanao will have to devise a good strategy.

If they do win their fight, fans can expect Oliver and Nanao to rescue Katie. Following that, there is a good chance that the academy might take action against Miligan for experimenting on trolls.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.