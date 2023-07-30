Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5 will be released on Saturday, August 5, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Oliver and Nanao get to the Colosseum for their duel. However, Mr. Andrews changed the rules of the duel, making it into a Kobold Hunt game. Yet, everything went haywire after a Garuda began attacking the students, but, fortunately, Andrews teamed up with Oliver and Nanao to stop the onslaught.

A new character may appear in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Nanao in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5 will be titled Glare. It will be released on Friday, August 4, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, August 5, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release timings for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, August 4

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, August 4

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, August 4

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, August 4

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, August 4

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, August 4

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, August 4

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, August 5

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which, it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4

Andrews in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4, titled Colosseum, saw Katie being bullied by other students for caring for the troll. As Oliver and his friends defend her, the entire class turns against them.

Following that, Oliver and Nanao went to the Colosseum alongside their friends to partake in the duel fight against Mr. Andrews. However, Andrews changed the duel into a Kobold Hunt. As Nanao rejected the proposal, a Garuda began attacking the students.

Oliver and Nanao began fighting against it and were cornered when Andrews came to help them. With the three of them teaming up together, they managed to defeat the Garuda. Following that, Oliver and Nanao managed to mend things with Andrews.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5?

Oliver in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 5, titled Glare, will most likely see a new character make their first appearance. The end of the previous episode showed a mysterious female character. Thus, fans can expect her to appear in the next episode. Considering Oliver's mysterious nature, fans can expect her to be related to him.

Additionally, with Oliver and his friends having rescued the students, there is a good chance that the students might finally apologize to them.

