Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4 will be released on Saturday, July 29, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Nanao reveal her past and why she wished to die. Upon learning the same, Oliver and his friends convinced Nanao to adopt a new way of life. With that, Nanao left her willingness to die. That's when their classmate Mr. Andrews challenged both Nanao and Oliver to a duel.

Oliver and Nanao may fight Andrews in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4 will be released on Friday, July 28, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, July 29, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release timings for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, July 28

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, July 28

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, July 28

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, July 28

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, July 28

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, July 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, July 28

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, July 29

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3, titled Soldier, saw Ophelia Salvadori and Cyrus Rivermoore fight each other. That's when Nanao came to help Oliver, Pete, and Michela. However, she seemed much more interested in sacrificing her life at the time.

Thus, after all of them were rescued, Oliver and others confronted Nanao about her past. She revealed her war-filled past and how it was part of her culture to kill and be killed by someone one admired. Following that, Oliver and his friends managed to convince Nanao to adopt a new way of life. That's when Oliver and Nanao were pushed into a new problem as Andrews challenged them to a duel.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4?

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 4 will most likely see Oliver and Nanao try and figure out how to deal with Mr. Andrews. Given that Andrews found out that Oliver was planning to lose his fight against him on purpose, he might stay vigilant of Oliver's actions.

Thus, he might force both Oliver and Nanao to fight them with their full strength. With this fight, fans may get a proper glimpse of Oliver's abilities as a mage.

