Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3 will be released on Saturday, July 22, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Oliver and his friends attend their first few classes at Kimberly Magic Academy. Fans got to learn more about Hibiya and Katie. Hibiya unknowingly hinted to Oliver about her dark past. As for Katie, her love for fauna led her to mess up during a class, following which she revealed details about her upbringing.

Oliver and his friends might engage in a duel against their seniors in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3

Release date, time, and where to watch

Oliver in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3 will be released on Friday, July 21, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, July 22, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release timings for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, July 21

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, July 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, July 21

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, July 21

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, July 21

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, July 21

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, July 21

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, July 22

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2 saw Oliver and his friends attend their first few lectures at Kimberly Magic Academy. The Sword Arts class saw Oliver and Hibiya matched up against each other. During their fight in episode 2, titled Sword Arts, Oliver realized that Hibiya had previously killed people using her blade. Following this, they were both unknowingly drawn toward wanting to kill each other. Fortunately, the teacher stopped the fight.

Oliver and Hibiya in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

During their Magical Biology class, Katie tried to ensure that she did not make any mistakes while using her spells on a bug. Unfortunately, she happened to make an error, following which she got injured. Soon after, Katie revealed why she loved animals so much.

Later in the episode, Oliver, Pete, and Michela got lost in the academy when they got matched up against two upperclassmen - Ophelia Salvadori and Cyrus Rivermoore.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3?

Ophelia in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 3 will most likely see Oliver, Pete, and Michela engage in a duel against their upperclassmen. Given that Oliver and Michela already have a good handle on magic, they might be able to hold their own against their upperclassmen. However, that's not the case with Pete.

Thus, fans can expect the next episode to focus on Pete and provide them with some history about the characters. The anime is yet to reveal the backstories of Michela and Guy, thus one can expect the title to include information about this as well.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.