Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2 will be released on Saturday, July 15, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Oliver Horn enroll in Kimberly Magic Academy. There, he became friends with five other students, one of whom was a samurai with "innocent color," a phenomenon known to depict strong mana. As the students prepared for their new school lives, Oliver began to get interested in Nano Hibiya, who triggered a memory in him.

Oliver Horn will attend his first lecture in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2

Release date and time, where to watch

Oliver's friends as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2 will be released on Friday, July 14, in most countries internationally. For people in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, July 15, at 12:30 am JST. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The upcoming Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, July 14

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, July 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, July 14

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, July 14

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, July 14

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, July 14

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, July 14

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, July 15

Esmeralda as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will air on AT-T the next day. At the same time, the episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 1, titled Entrance Ceremony, saw Oliver Horn going to Kimberly Magic Academy for the Entrance Ceremony. During the ceremony, someone used a spell on a fellow student Katie Aalto, forcing her to run toward a troll. That was when Nanao Hibiya, a samurai student, defended Katie and defeated the troll with help from Oliver and some other students.

Nanao Hibiya as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Later, during the entrance ceremony, headmistress Esmeralda addressed the students about the difficulties they could face at the academy. With that, she stated how only 80% of the students came out of the academy intact, while others lost themselves.

After the ceremony ended, a banquet allowed the students to get to know each other. Thus, Oliver and the students from earlier introduced themselves and became friends. The next day, Oliver had an awkward encounter with Nanao. However, that unlocked a memory within him.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2?

Oliver and Nanao as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 2 will most likely see Oliver Horn and his friends attend their first lecture at Kimberly Magic Academy. Given that Nanao Hibiya's presence triggered a memory within Oliver, he might try to find out why was he getting worked up over her.

The first episode also saw Oliver's brother sending a covert operative to keep an eye on him. Thus, the upcoming episode may also hint at why Oliver's brother was worried about him.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes