Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10 will be released on Saturday, September 9, at 12:30 am JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode saw Pete revealing that he is Reversi to his friends. Following that, Katie acquired a base for the group in the labyrinth that they explored together. After reaching the base and spending some time, McFarlane proposed to name their group, and upon Nanao's suggestion, they came to be known as Sword Roses.

Cornwallis may attack the Sword Roses in Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Stacy Cornwallis as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10, titled Master and Knight, will be released on Friday, September 8, in most countries. For Japanese fans, the episode will be released on Saturday, September 9, at 12:30 am. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 am, Friday, September 8

Central Standard Time: 9:30 am, Friday, September 8

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 am, Friday, September 8

British Standard Time: 3:30 pm, Friday, September 8

Central European Time: 4:30 pm, Friday, September 8

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm, Friday, September 8

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Friday, September 8

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 am, Saturday, September 9

Katie as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, after which it will air on AT-T the next day. In addition, the episode will be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9

Pete as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9, titled Explore, saw Pete facing the side effects of being a Reversi. Knowing that he would not be able to conceal his secret for long, he revealed it to his friends. Later in the episode, Pete had a practice fight against Cornwallis. However, the latter took the opportunity to embarrass Pete for doing the same to her in her uncle's class.

Following that, Milligan gave Katie a base in the labyrinth. Hoping to make it their base, Oliver and his friends explored the labyrinth and located it. After spending some time at the base, Michela proposed that they name their group. After Nanao suggested Sword Roses as the group name, the same was unanimously accepted by all.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10?

Oliver Horn as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 10 will most likely see Stacy Cornwallis and Fay Willock head to the labyrinth to fight the Sword Roses. However, considering that the labyrinth is a dangerous place, there is a good possibility that the two could end up in some trouble. Hence, the anime may see the Sword Roses help Cornwallis and Fay, which could end their feud.

