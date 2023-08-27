Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9 will be released on Saturday, September 2, at 12:30 a.m. JST on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the episode will be available to watch on Friday in most countries internationally.

The previous episode saw Mr. Rossi establish a competition among the first-year students to identify the strongest fighter. Rossi challenged Oliver to a fight for his medal. However, Oliver won the fight. Following that, Rossi was challenged to a fight by another mysterious student.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9 may see Pete reveal his secret to others

Release date and time, where to watch

Nanao Hibiya as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C. Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9 will be titled Explore. It will be released on Friday, September 1, in most countries internationally. For fans in Japan, the episode will be released on Saturday, September 2, at 12:30 a.m. Subsequently, the release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9 are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 a.m., Friday, September 1

Central Standard Time: 9:30 a.m., Friday, September 1

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 1

British Standard Time: 3:30 p.m., Friday, September 1

Central European Time: 4:30 p.m., Friday, September 1

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m., Friday, September 1

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 p.m., Friday, September 1

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 a.m., Saturday, September 2

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9 will first be aired on TOKYO MX and BS11, following which it will air on AT-T the next day. The episode will also be available for simulcast on Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8

Rossi as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C. Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 8, titled Rivals, saw Mr. Rossi seemingly get jealous of Nanao and establish a competition amongst the first-year students to see who was the strongest amongst them. Nanao was immediately pitted into a fight that she won.

Following that, Oliver was invited to a meeting by his cousins. As he was going to the location, he happened to encounter Ophelia, who warned him not to go on adventures for a few months.

Later in the episode, Oliver defeated Rossi in a battle, following which Rossi was challenged by a mysterious student.

What to expect from The Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9?

Ophelia Salvadori as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 9, titled Explore, may see Pete tell his friends that he is a Reversi. While he could hide the secret, with his desire to accept himself more, he may reveal his gift to his friends.

Meanwhile, the episode may also explore much more about the competition. Rossi was seen fighting a student. Hence, the result of the same may be revealed. Other than that, fans may get to see Chela have her first fight in the series.

Lastly, the upcoming episode may also focus on Ophelia, given that she seemed close to Shannon and gave Oliver a warning for his safety.

