Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15 will be released on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. JST. It will air on TOKYO MX and other Japanese TV networks. Due to varying time zones, the installment will be available to stream on Friday in most countries.

The previous episode revealed Ophelia Salvadori's past and how she got acquainted with Alvin Godfrey, Carlos Whitrow, and others. While Ophelia was earlier part of the Campus Watch, she was later driven to get consumed by her spell.

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15 release time

Ophelia Salvadori as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15 is titled Last Song. It will be released on Friday, October 13, 2023, in most countries. The episode will be released for Japanese fans on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at 12:30 a.m. The release date and time will vary across different time zones.

The release times for Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15 in different time zones are as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:30 a.m., Friday, October 13

Central Standard Time: 9:30 a.m., Friday, October 13

Eastern Standard Time: 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 13

British Standard Time: 3:30 p.m., Friday, October 13

Central European Time: 4:30 p.m., Friday, October 13

Indian Standard Time: 9 p.m., Friday, October 13

Philippine Standard Time: 11:30 p.m., Friday, October 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 1 a.m., Saturday, October 14

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15 streaming details

Pete Reston as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15 will first be aired on Japanese television networks like BS11 and TOKYO MX. Following that, the anime will be aired on AT-T the next day. In addition, the episode will be available for simulcast on global streaming giant Crunchyroll.

Recap of Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14

Alvin Godfrey as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 14, titled Salvadori, saw Miligan and the Sword Roses go further deep into the labyrinth while the anime revealed Ophelia Salvadori's past. Carlos Whitrow introduced her to Alvin Godfrey, who did his best to keep his composure around her. Following that, he introduced her to Campus Watch.

While Ophelia did her best to please everyone, other students became jealous of Ophelia's closeness to Godfrey. Thus, they confronted her, claiming that she was seducing Godfrey. These accusations caused Ophelia to snap, following which she started getting consumed by her succubus spell.

Elsewhere, the episode also showed Rivermoore confronting Miligan and the Sword Roses, however, Oliver and others managed to escape the situation.

What to expect from Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15?

Oliver Horn as seen in Reign of the Seven Spellblades (Image via J.C.Staff)

Reign of the Seven Spellblades episode 15, titled Last Song, will see the Sword Roses and Miligan confront Ophelia Salvadori. With Pete Reston having put out a signal for his location, Godfrey and Whitrow should be able to reach him soon. Soon after that, fans can expect a fight between the wizards and witches.

That said, the upcoming episode is the final episode of the anime's first season, therefore, the fight will have to start and end in the next episode itself.

