Resident Evil: Death Island CG Animated Film confirms release with a new trailer

Resident Evil: Death Island (Biohazard: Death Island in Japan), the much-awaited film by Sony Pictures Entertainment, has announced its release along with a new trailer. The sequel to the film Resident Evil: Vendetta from the Resident Evil series will be released on July 25, 2023.

Resident Evil: Vendetta (Biohazard: Vendetta in Japan) is a CG animated film released in 2017 under the partnership of Capcom and Marza Animation Planet. It follows the ventures of a Mexican Army Team, led by Captain Chris Redfield, as they embark upon a mission to investigate a mansion linked to the smuggling of a Bio-Organic Weapon (B.O.W). Resident Evil: Death Island is a direct continuation of the storyline.

Japan to receive an exclusive premiere days before Resident Evil: Death Island releases worldwide

Japan will receive an exclusive premiere of Resident Evil: Death Island on July 7, with the film being made available worldwide on July 25. The trailer released along with the announcement is the altered version of the previously posted trailer, with the only difference in the latter having Japanese subtitles.

Resident Evil: Death Island would become the fourth CG animated film in the series. Here are all the CG animated films from the Resident Evil series:

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008) Resident Evil: Damnation (2012) Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017) Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Additionally, a CG anime series titled Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, consisting of four episodes, debuted exclusively on Netflix in July 2021.

The synopsis of the film, given by Sony Pictures Entertainment, reads:

"In San Francisco, Jill Valentine is dealing with a zombie outbreak and a new T-Virus, Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist, and Claire Redfield is investigating a monstrous fish that is killing whales in the bay.

It further states:

"Joined by Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, they discover the trail of clues from their separate cases all converge on the same location, Alcatraz Island, where a new evil has taken residence and awaits their arrival."

The film promises an original story with characters featured from multiple games in the series. The film is directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, who has previously directed the live-action version of Assassination Classroom. The screenplay is written by Makoto Fukami, who has also worked on Psycho Pass anime.

Furthermore, Rei Kondo is in charge of the music, and Tomohiro Shimizu is the CG director. The film will be made available to fans on Blu-ray Disc, 4K UHD, DVDs, and other digital platforms.

