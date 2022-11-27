Boruto time-skip to cause the death of a major character

The beginning of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 1 featured an interesting teaser, which depicted a scene far into the future with the young Uzumaki and Kawaki as adults. Moreover, it also showed that the Leaf Village was decimated once again as the two were having a face-off.

Although the Boruto anime continues to move forward by showing the complications in the life of the present generation of the Konoha shinobis, the beginning teaser of episode 1 has always acted as an anxious reminder of what might come next. On that note, let's find out the significant points from the short clip and what it could mean in the future.

Disclaimer: This article purely reflects the author's views.

Konoha's destruction in Boruto time-skip leads the otaku community to speculate the death of two major characters

Karma vs Karma: Significant points to notice in the clip

Youngwiz @YoungwiMn @younwimMn Both him and naruto got packed I fear @younwimMn Both him and naruto got packed I fear https://t.co/80AL7iY6ZC

As mentioned already, the first minute of the premiering episode of Boruto gave a preview Konoha's future, with the destruction of the entire community resembling the time when Pain arrived in the Village Hidden in the Leaves in Naruto. However, another significant change in the ominous teaser was the Hokages' Stone Faces, where all of them were destroyed as Boruto and Kawaki stood on Naruto's broken face.

Interestingly, the duo seemingly had the Karma all over their left and right arms, but it was Kawaki's words that became an interesting point of observation. He said:

"I'll send you where I sent the Seventh Hokage."

Another thing to note was that Boruto was wearing Sasuke's cloak. He then put on his headband and seemingly carried his sword to battle against Kawaki.

What could the flash-forward sequence mean?

Naruto Uzumaki and his second son, Kawaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

To start off by addressing Kawaki's statement and what he meant by, "I'll send you where I sent the Seventh Hokage." Naruto is the current and seventh Hokage of Konoha. While it is still unclear what he was implying with that statement, Kawaki's warning to Boruto presumably suggests that the older Uzumaki is dead or in a critical condition.

Knowing how much Kawaki looked up to Naruto, it was unlikely he would hurt him. However, the possibility cannot be ruled out. As he grows to control his power, he becomes colder. When Momoshiki took over Boruto, he went to his brother with the intent to kill and protect Naruto. However, he brushed aside the Seventh Hokage when confronted about it. This is one fact that could paint Kawaki in a villainous light.

Apart from that, another possibility is that Kawaki could have sent Naruto to another dimension. In the current iteration of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, the former is seen capable of teleporting. An example of this is when he used Naruto's chakra to track him down in Isshiki's dimension.

Meanwhile, the decimation of the village and Kawaki saying that "the age of shinobi is over" might be an indication that many characters, both major and minor, might meet their end in the future. As the teaser shows no one else besides Boruto and Kawaki, the speculations and anxiety just increases within the fandom.

Sasuke Uchiha and his apprentice, Boruto Uzumaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moving on to Boruto, the Shadow Hokage is currently the protagonist's mentor in the series. However, in the little flash-forward sequence, he is seen wearing a part of his master's outfit. This led the community to speculate that Sasuke might be dead at that point in time.

Given the situation, Boruto might have decided to take up after him. However, the question behind his supposed death is still shrouded in mystery. Sasuke is a fan favorite, even in the sequel series, and watching him being taken down will call forth a wave of despair from the anime community.

In Conclusion

What exactly happens to Naruto and Sasuke is still unclear and will be for a while. Given the setting of the flash-forward clip, it depicts a future far ahead. However, it wouldn't be out of range to presume what might happen in the future.

Suffice to say, something unfortunate is in store for the duo, as both Naruto and Sasuke have weakened significantly by losing Kurama and the Rinnegan, respectively. With new Godlike threats emerging, they might not be on the same level as they were in their prime.

Poll : 0 votes