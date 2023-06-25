Insomniacs After School season 2 rumored to be in the works

With the 12th episode of Insomniacs After School season 1 about to be released, there have been rumors about season 2 being in the works, as per the leaks. However, neither Liden Films nor the anime and manga series' official Twitter page has formally confirmed this. But after the news was shared online by various leakers, the rumor went viral on social media. As expected, anime fans are now elated to learn that the series will continue.

The Insomniacs After School anime is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name by Makoto Ojiro. It has been serialized in Shogakukan's seinen manga publication called Weekly Big Comic Spirits since May 2019.

The rumored announcement of Insomniacs After School season 2 was shared first on Weibo

On June 25, 2023, Weibo, a Chinese microblogging website, leaked the information that Insomniacs After School is getting a second anime season. Many fans were thrilled to read the news, given Insomniacs After School season 1 is yet to be concluded. Episode 12 of the first season will be released on June 26, 2023, at 12 am JST, followed by the final episode on July 4, 2023.

However, this was the only leak that was made public about Insomniacs After School season 2, with no official information about the release date. However, fans can expect the official announcement of the second season to come out soon now that the leak has been made.

For fans wondering what to expect from Insomniacs After School season 2, they can hope to see more drama in the narrative due to the main character and story's tendency to include unexpected twists. In addition, viewers can anticipate that Insomniacs After School season 2 to delve deeper into the lives of the main characters and their relationships to create an engrossing romance drama.

The official synopsis of Insomniacs After School

Insomniacs After School follows the story of Ganta Nakami, an insomniac who lives in the little city of Nanao. As Ganta struggles with sleep, he tries to take a nap in the empty astronomical observatory at his school.

However, as luck would have it, he meets Isaki Magari, a lively and carefree young woman who also struggles with the same issue, inside the room. Following this, the two quickly form a bond and revive the school's dormant astronomy club.

Viz Media, the official English distributor of Makoto Ojiro's manga, describes the plot as follows:

"Two sleepless teenagers find kinship as they escape to their school's astronomy observatory. Unable to sleep at night, Ganta Nakami is cranky in class and unpopular with his classmates."

It further continues:

"He discovers that the school observatory, once used by the now-defunct astronomy club, may be the perfect place for a nap—but he's not alone. Fellow insomniac Isaki Magari is willing to share the observatory with Nakami, and a friendship between the two begins as they bond over the most unlikely of things."

