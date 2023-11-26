Is Boruto the next Child of Prophecy? Two Blue Vortex theory says yes

With Boruto and his detested rival Kawaki having swapped places in the memories of almost all of the people of the Hidden Leaf village, it seems like it’ll be a constant uphill battle for the son of Naruto as he takes on the outcast role his father started out as in Naruto. But not everyone has turned against the hero.

Sarada Uchicha and her father Sasuke believe he is innocent, and are the ones who intially help Boruto in this time. But one figure has come to help Boruto - the clone of Jiraiya, Koji Kashin, an agent of the villainous group Kara.

Why might he have come to Boruto’s aid? One fan theory might have the answer - and it’s that, like Naruto, Boruto too is a Child of Prophecy.

Boruto, possible Child of Prophecy, and Koji’s connection to the Great Toad Sage

The Great Toad Sage gave the first Child of Prophecy... prophecy. (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Child of Prophecy, as told in the original Naruto, was that one of Jiraiya’s students would bring a great revolution to the ninja world.

While Jiraiya originally believed it to be Nagato, he later came to understand that it was actually Naruto, and his dedication to bring peace was what made the young ninja the Child of Prophecy.

Jiraiya was told this by the Great Toad Sage, the eldest toad of Mount Myokubo. His prophecies are renowned for being very accurate, though at times, vague.

Yet it did come to pass. Jiraiya may have passed away before Boruto was ever born, but he lives on in the form of Koji Kanshin, a clone of the Great Sage.

The theory posits that Koji was told by the Great Toad Sage that Boruto is a new Child of Prophecy, destined to bring that foretold revolution to the world of ninjas. As Koji is the clone of Jiraiya, he once again must raise a student who will shake the very world, and that student is Boruto.

There is a decent amount of evidence to this theory as well. A lot of it hinges on Koji and Jiraiya’s connection, but some of it comes from Naruto's son himself - he’s aware of the ‘worst possible future,' presumably a future where he continues on a dark path of being hated.

This theory has yet to be proven, but it’ll certainly not be long before Koji’s reasons for helping the young shinobi become clear.

The Child of Prophecy and rehashing Naruto

What is Koji's plan with the son of Naruto? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Another question arises in the wake of this theory though - would this even be a good direction for the plot to take? After all, Naruto already is a Child of Prophecy.

If his son was ultimately fated to be a Child of Prophecy too, it’d likely annoy some readers, as he's essentially another character with the exact same destined fate as his father. It wouldn't be an interesting retread.

Then again, other fans might love the reveal. It’d be a throwback to Naruto after all, and given that Boruto Two Blue Vortex seems to be setting up parallels between the father and son, it’d really go the full mile.

Not to mention the return of the Great Toad Sage and the entire Child of Prophecy legend. Maybe the plot beat could be different enough to sell fans on it by the end of the story.

Koji probably has many reasons for teaming up with the young shinobi though. It’s likely to do with his status as Jiraiya’s clone, but it specifically being the Child of Prophecy is certainly a possibility.

This is just a theory for now, but anything can change with the shocking twists of Two Blue Vortex. Koji’s change of heart will no doubt become clear in time - be it because he seeks the Child of Prophecy or because Koji has other plans.

