New Naruto anime to be announced in Jump Festa 2023

Fans are waiting for the announcement of a new Naruto anime at the Naruto Boruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage event. Rumors about a remake of the original Naruto series have picked up some steam recently, with fans speculating what the new Naruto anime might be about.

For the unversed, Jump Festa 2023 has begun today, with major media houses in Japan set to release announcements for their upcoming projects. It is a two-day event, with today being the first day. The event is being livestreamed worldwide for the first time, so fans worldwide can watch the event simultaneously as the Japanese fans.

The Naruto Super Stage event is set to begin today at 3.35 pm JST, and the panel will continue for 40 minutes ending at 4.15 pm JST. It is speculated that at the Super Stage event, three major projects will be revealed, along with a new arc for the Boruto anime starting in January 2023.

Note: The Naruto stage has now concluded and the 3 announcements were as following:

1) NarutOP 99 - A popularity poll where viewers can vote for Naruto characters. The character with the most votes will get a short manga

2) Naruto Music concert

3) Sasuke retsuden new key visual

4) Boruto to adapt code arc in 2023

New Naruto Anime and many more Jump Festa announcements expected

Twitter has exploded with theories and proof of what the Naruto Super Stage event might announce. The user @Abdul_Zol2 posted the scan of an image and stated his speculations on the announcements that will be reportedly revealed in the Naruto Boruto Super Stage event.

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 According to the scan below Naruto & Boruto JF2022 Stage will reveal 3 new major projects! A new arc for the Boruto anime starting in January 2023!



For Naruto it mentions an announcement of a “new anime”! But very unclear as to what it refers to…let’s wait for JumpFesta!! According to the scan below Naruto & Boruto JF2022 Stage will reveal 3 new major projects! A new arc for the Boruto anime starting in January 2023! For Naruto it mentions an announcement of a “new anime”! But very unclear as to what it refers to…let’s wait for JumpFesta!! https://t.co/6sLjcbF8wX

Many fans also believe that at the Super Stage event, the announcement of new spinoff series featuring Sasuke might also take place. The light novel Sasuke Retsuden has been a smash hit in the manga community and has gotten an official English translation. Segments of Sasuke Resuden fall within the Boruto timeline, making it a perfect fit to be animated.

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Sasuke Retsuden gets Anime Adaptation Sasuke Retsuden gets Anime Adaptation https://t.co/0xvsAv06b1

The rumors of a Naruto remake are also running high because Viz released a reanimated trailer titled Road of Naruto on the 20th anniversary of the anime's original premiere on October 3, 2022. The updated and cleaner version of the anime is bound to win over fans and generate a lot of hype for the series.

The third possibility is another Boruto film since Code Arc is yet to begin. Some fans are hoping for the announcement of a new CyberConnect 2-headed Boruto game. Although, the wait, in that case, might be a little longer.

Naruto Boruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage event is just a few hours away, and it will be an exciting event for Naruto fans as they are starving for fresh content. Many fans are eager to see what the new Naruto anime will be about and whether it will be a spinoff, remake, or a stand-alone one. There is a lot of speculation in the air now, and fans can't wait to get some real answers in the Naruto Boruto Super Stage Event.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

Poll : 0 votes