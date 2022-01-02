OST teaser suggests Solo Leveling might be getting an anime adaptation

Solo Leveling has released a teaser for its upcoming theme song, and this has led to a surge in fan expectations about Solo Leveling anime. The theme song will be accompanied by a MV, and this has led fans to believe that it might be a teaser for an anime adaptation as well.

Some reputed sources have reported that certain announcements have been made about Solo Leveling Anime, but no official confirmation has been made as of yet.

Is Solo Leveling getting an anime adaptation? Rumors fly after the release of the OST teaser

It will be released around the end of February and will also have a MV !



#theboyz D&C Webtoon Biz is collaborating with THE BOYZ to make an OST for the webtoon - ' 나 혼자만 레벨업 (Solo Leveling) 'It will be released around the end of February and will also have a MV ! #더보이즈 @we_the_boyz @ist_theboyz D&C Webtoon Biz is collaborating with THE BOYZ to make an OST for the webtoon - ' 나 혼자만 레벨업 (Solo Leveling) 'It will be released around the end of February and will also have a MV ! 🔗 news.v.daum.net/v/202112291638…#theboyz #더보이즈 @we_the_boyz @ist_theboyz https://t.co/BOTcN1hpMD

The Solo Leveling manga unexpectedly ended on December 29 with 179 chapters, or episodes in webtoon language. Most fans were not satisfied and took to Twitter, but D&C Webtoon Biz placated fans by releasing the teaser for an OST or theme song the very same day.

The song is called Echo and is performed by renowned Korean band, The Boyz. The teaser says that the Theme song, which will contain a MV, is going to be released on February, 2022. Some fans have confused this as the confirmation of release of the anime adaptation, or its teaser, but the release date is solely for the MV.

However, on a Chinese microblogging site, a reputed user had stated that Solo Leveling has been confirmed for an anime adaptation. Throughout yesterday, various Twitter users have also confirmed that Solo Leveling anime is in production.

However, D&C webtoon Biz has remained silent on the topic so far. If rumors are correct, the South Korean animation studio, Studio Mir, will be in charge of the production.

SPY @_Dominating Solo Leveling TV anime in production Solo Leveling TV anime in production https://t.co/Q6TkfbJtOF

Many fans want MAPPA or Ufotable, both of them being Japanese animation studios, to handle Solo Leveling’s animation. However, Solo Leveling has many anti-Japan elements in the story, and the Japanese characters, Goto Ryuuji for example, are portrayed in a negative light.

Considering that, it seems unlikely that Japan would be involved in the production of Solo Leveling beyond a dubbed version after release.

In summary

While Solo Leveling had been foreshadowing the end of the series for the last few episodes, Fans did not expect it to end so soon. It has left quite a few questions unanswered, and did not elaborate on many points. Coupled with the teaser for the OST, this added to the speculation about the anime adaptation.

With the recent unofficial confirmation, it seems almost certain that Solo Leveling will be getting an anime adaptation. However, fans must keep in mind that no official confirmation has been issued as of yet.

