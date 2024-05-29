Undead Unluck season 2 rumored to be in production ahead of upcoming announcement

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 saw X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable general anime news source @SugoiLITE (Sugoi) post an exciting alleged Undead Unluck season 2 update today. According to Sugoi’s post, the second season of the incredibly popular Fall 2023 anime series is apparently in development by studio David Productions.

However, this alleged Undead Unluck season 2 information has yet to be corroborated by any other reputable source, either official or unofficial. Likewise, fans are best left treating this rumor as just that, and not giving it any further credence until additional sources corroborate the info.

That being said, however, it is quite typical for one unofficial source to first post a rumor like this before having it corroborated by other official and unofficial sources sometime after.

Lending further credence to Sugoi’s Undead Unluck season 2 claim is that the anime series specifically is set to make a major announcement on Thursday, August 1, 2024. With the August 1 date playing an incredibly significant role in the series’ story, it’s entirely possible that this announcement could be official confirmation of the second season.

Undead Unluck season 2 rumors yet to be corroborated by any other trustworthy source

However, this is still fully speculative as of this article’s writing, with Sugoi still being the only one sharing this alleged Undead Unluck season 2 news currently. Likewise, no official or unofficial word on what the aforementioned August 1 announcement will be has been made available at this time. As a result, fans are completely in the dark regarding the validity of this rumor and what the upcoming announcement will cover.

That being said, the first season of the television anime series was incredibly popular, suggesting that a second season will be coming eventually. The first season running for two consecutive cours further supports this, with most series that do so upon their premiere typically earning a continuation of some sort sometime after. While this isn’t an ironclad rule, it is an encouraging piece of information regarding the series’ return.

Undead Unluck season 2 would serve as the continuation of the Fall 2023 anime series, which premiered on October 7, 2023, and ran for 24 episodes until March 23, 2024. The first season ended on a major cliffhanger, with the leaders of rival groups Under and Union, Billy and Juiz, standing off against each other in the season’s final scenes.

The series served as the television anime adaptation of author and illustrator Yoshifumi Tozuka’s original manga series of the same name. The manga premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in January 2020, where it is still ongoing and regularly serialized today. 187 of the manga’s 207 total chapters as of this writing have been compiled into 21 volumes, of which 15 have been released in English with a 16th coming in July.

