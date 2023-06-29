Rurouni Kenshin episode 1: Release date and time, countdown, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 1 will be released on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. Fans can watch the series on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and other Japanese TV networks. Due to the varying time zones, the anime will be available to watch on Thursday in most countries internationally.

The new Rurouni Kenshin anime is the reboot of the original series that was released in 1996. The story follows Kenshin Himura, a wandering samurai with a dark past. As he travels in hopes of atoning for his sins, he ends up meeting Kaoru Kamiya, the owner of a small dojo that is being threatened to close.

Kenshin will meet Kaoru in Rurouni Kenshin episode 1

Release date and time

Himura Kenshin as seen in Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (2023) will release its first episode on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in most countries internationally. As for Japan, Rurouni Kenshin episode 1 will release on Friday, July 7, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. So, the release date and time of the episode will vary across different time zones.

Kaoru Kamiya as seen in Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Episode 1 of Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (2023) will be available to watch at the following times internationally:

Pacific Standard Time: 7:55 am, Thursday, July 6

Central Standard Time: 9:55 am, Thursday, July 6

Eastern Standard Time: 10:55 am, Thursday, July 6

British Standard Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, July 6

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, July 6

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, July 6

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, July 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 1:25 am, Friday, July 7

The episode will also receive an early screening on July 3, 2023, at Anime Expo 2023.

Where to watch the anime

As per the broadcasting information released by the anime's official Twitter account and website, the anime will first broadcast on Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block, Kansai TV, Akita TV, and other Japanese TV networks.

Following that, Rurouni Kenshin episode 1 will be made available to watch on several streaming platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and others. However, Rurouni Kenshin: Meiji Kenkaku Romantan (2023) will not be available to stream on anime streaming giant Crunchyroll, which is why fans will have to opt for other available streaming platform options.

What to expect from Rurouni Kenshin episode 1?

Rurouni Kenshin episode 1 will likely be similar to the previous version of the anime, giving a background of the former assassin, Himura Kenshin. The episode might elaborate on his past as the ruthless killer Hitokiri Battousai. Following the end of Bakumatsu, Battousai changed his persona and became the wandering samurai by the name Himura Kenshin.

During his peaceful journey to atone for his sins, he comes across Kaoru Kamiya, the owner and head instructor of a small dojo. Since the dojo was being threatened to close by a man claiming to be Battousai, Himura Kenshin decides to join Kaoru Kamiya and clear his name. While trying to do so, he attempts to save the dojo as well.

