Rurouni Kenshin episode 10: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 is set to release on Friday, September 8, 2023, at 12:30 am JST. With round one against the Oniwabanshu ending with Team Kenshin’s victory, fans are now excited to see the rematch between the two groups in the coming installment. Many viewers are also curious to see whether or not Yahiko Myojin will be healthy enough to be involved in the rematch.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what’s next for Kenshin and his friends in the 2023 readaptation of the manga series. However, there has been no verifiable spoiler info available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 as of now. However, fans do have a confirmed release date and time for the highly-anticipated episode.

Team Kenshin will defend their home base from the Oniwabanshu in Rurouni Kenshin episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, September 8, 2023. For a few international fans, this means a Saturday night local release window. A vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Sunday morning. However, exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 will be available to watch on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, September 7

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, September 7

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, September 7

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, September 7

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, September 7

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, September 7

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, September 8

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, September 8

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is still the best way to watch and support the series legally.

Episode 9 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 9 began with Sanosuke Sagara and Kenshin Himura squaring up against Hyottoko of the Oniwabanshu. After the two easily defeated him, Beshimi revealed himself, shooting a poisoned projectile at Megumi Takani. However, Yahiko sacrificed his body for hers, saving her life but succumbing to the poison. Han’nya, another Oniwabanshu member, then arrived to save his comrades.

Megumi quickly instructed Team Kenshin on what she needed to save Yahiko from the poison, with a doctor then arriving to confirm Yahiko would make a full recovery. This revealed that Megumi came from a family of famous doctors who all died at war. She then took an apprenticeship under a local Tokyo doctor and eventually being absorbed into Takeda Kanryu’s group by nature of his opium-refining deal with the doctor.

Once the doctor was murdered, Kanryu forced Megumi to manufacture a particularly potent form of opium for him. Upon realizing what she was actually making (thinking it to be medicine at first), she escaped and met Kenshin and Sanosuke later on. The episode ended with her being unofficially welcomed into Team Kenshin, as Aoshi Shinomori told the Oniwabanshu to prepare for battle in three days since he knew Kenshin’s true identity.

What to expect (speculative)

As specified in the previous episode, both Yahiko and the Oniwabanshu members who already fought Team Kenshin will need roughly three days to fully recover. Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 will likely begin at the point in time in which all members on both sides would be healed and ready to fight.

Assuming this to be the case, Rurouni Kenshin episode 10 should see the two groups begin their second fight against each other by the episode’s end. However, the more likely scenario is that the fight starts relatively early on in the upcoming installment, giving fans a look at the actual fight itself for the remaining runtime.

