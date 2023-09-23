Rurouni Kenshin episode 13: Release date and time, countdown, where to watch, and more

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 is set to release on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 12:55 am JST. With the last episode seemingly uniting the Oniwabanshu and Team Kenshin against Kanryu Takeda, fans are unsure of what to expect from what should be the arc’s final episode.

Unsurprisingly, fans are desperate to learn what’s next for Kenshin and the squad in the 2023 re-adaptation of the world-famous manga series. However, there’s sadly no verifiable spoiler information available for Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 at the time of this article’s writing. Fans do, however, at least have a confirmed release date and time for the highly anticipated episode.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Rurouni Kenshin episode 13, as well as speculates on what to expect from the episode.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 sets up Team Kenshin and Oniwabanshu to take down Kanryu Takeda

Release date and time, where to watch

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:55 am JST on Friday, September 29, 2023. A vast majority of international fans will see the episode become available on Thursday. The exact time of release varies by region and time zone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly one hour after the episode begins airing in Japan. While the delay is unfortunate, Crunchyroll is nevertheless the best platform to stream the series legally.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8:55 am, Thursday, September 28

Eastern Standard Time: 11:55 am, Thursday, September 28

Greenwich Mean Time: 3:55 pm, Thursday, September 28

Central European Time: 4:55 pm, Thursday, September 28

Indian Standard Time: 9:25 pm, Thursday, September 28

Philippine Standard Time: 11:55 pm, Thursday, September 28

Japanese Standard Time: 12:55 am, Friday, September 29

Australia Central Standard Time: 2:25 am, Friday, September 29

Episode 12 recap

Rurouni Kenshin episode 12 began with Kenshin and Aoshi drawing their blades, with Aoshi using a short kodachi rather than an actual katana. It was then revealed that Aoshi’s fighting style utilizes the defensive abilities of a kodachi while supplementing offense with Kenpo skills. Aoshi also confirmed that he is the one who taught Han’nya kenpo.

Fans then saw Kenshin use his own strategy to counter Aoshi, grabbing his katana by the bottom of the blade rather than the hilt. This turned it into a kodachi-length weapon, allowing Kenshin to match Aoshi’s reach and likewise giving him the ability to block. Aoshi then used the kaiten kenbu on Kenshin, landing a devastating slash that would’ve killed him had he not blocked the attack with his metal sheath.

A brief Aoshi-focused backstory was then shown, essentially painting him as a former Tokugawa Shogunate fighter who was bitter about the surrender. This also caused him to reject offers, which would have caused him to abandon his subordinates. The episode ended with Kanryu unleashing a Gatling gun on the two as Team Kenshin and the Oniwabanshu arrived, with Shikijo seemingly sacrificing himself to save Aoshi.

What to expect (speculative)

With both the Oniwabanshu and Team Kenshin united against Kanryu Takeda now, Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 is set to see the two groups team up against Kanryu. Excitingly, this may also lead to some of the Oniwabanshu members joining Team Kenshin when all is said and done, or at the very least considering themselves allies to the group.

Rurouni Kenshin episode 13 will also provide an update on Megumi Takani’s status, with her not having been seen in the last episode for a significant amount of time. While it’s more likely than not that she is indeed fine, there is a chance that something tragic has happened offscreen, whether by her own hand or Kanryu’s. Hopefully, however, this is not the case.

