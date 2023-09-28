Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga is basically what would happen if Beauty and the Beast was made in this industry - and it kind of works. Author Yu Tomofuji crafted a story where both the King of the Beasts and Sariphi become very compelling characters while not hiding away from the brutality of the context where their story begins.

The 2023 anime adaptation by J.C. Staff has certainly helped the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga to gain more traction these days, which is why more people want to give it a shot.

While serving as a mix of fantasy and romance, it also explores Leonhart and Sariphi's relationship in terms of how it connects with the former's kingdom and the cultural differences between both races.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga.

All the details about the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga

Where to read

For those who want to give the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga a chance, the good news is that their publisher, Hakusensha, have the perfect app for online readers. Their Manga Park app allows people to read all the series in their catalog, which mostly includes shojo series like this one.

When it comes to people who would rather focus on physical copies and prefer reading the manga that way, the good news is that there are options like Amazon. The series ran from 2015 to 2020 with 15 volumes and most of them can be bought on that platform in English, including the first ones, so it is the perfect way to start with the series.

What to expect

The premise of the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga is quite straightforward and classic: Leonhart is the ruler of a kingdom of beasts and is constantly getting human women to sacrifice to prove themselves as being on top of the food chain.

However, things begin to change when Sariphiri appears: she is the 99th woman to be sacrificed but she shows no fear of dying or hatred towards the beasts, which baffles Leonhart.

As the series progresses, both characters begin to form a bond with one another and eventually develop romantic feelings. While this line of development is fairly standard when it comes to shojo manga, the interesting part is how this impacts the kingdom and the differences between humans and beasts. There is a political and racial undertone that gives the series a bit more depth when compared to similar premises.

Characters are based on several mythical creatures from a lot of different cultures, such as Anubis, Leonhart's advisor, obviously being based on Egyptian myths or Jormungand being based on Nordic ones. This gives a lot of variety to the series and the author makes sure that there are several plot threads that connect with the main one without making it feel repetitive or forced, thus becoming one of the manga's greatest virtues.

Final thoughts

The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga takes a very classic formula and makes it work, which is something that a lot of series should take note of. Not every single series out there needs to reinvent the wheel or change the genre forever, which is something that this story understood, turning its focus on being entertaining and compelling.

