Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime reveals a new official trailer, animation studio, and more

Since the release of chapter 1 in 2015, Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts has had a loyal fanbase waiting patiently for an anime adaptation. Although it has been almost a decade since the start of the manga, their long-awaited dream is coming true.

The official Twitter account for Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts recently posted a new official trailer on February 12. The trailer revealed snippets of the opening and ending themes and J.C. Staff's plans to spearhead the new anime adaptation. The anime is set to air in April 2023, just in time for the new Spring 2023 anime to be announced.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga and upcoming anime adaptation.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts gets an official trailer, second key visual, and J.C. Staff as its animation studio

The new trailer contains moments from the upcoming anime, with the new opening and ending playing in the background. Fans can also hear some of the main characters, such as King Leonhart and Seriphi, speaking.

In the trailer, fans can see how the anime will develop King Leonhart and Seriphi's relationship from predator vs. prey to a romantic attraction. This amazing trailer is thanks to the work of J.C. Staff, the animation studio leading this project.

For every anime series based on a manga, it is difficult for the manga's success to be matched. This is due to certain elements of the manga being removed during the animation process, leading to the anime lacking much of what made the manga so enjoyable.

However, one way to combat this is to get a trusted animation studio to lead the project. Luckily, Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts getting J.C. Staff to create the anime is just what it takes for the anime to be as good or better than the manga.

J.C. Staff is renowned as one of the greatest animation studios. With their biggest works being Toradora!, Shokugeki no Souma, and One Punch Man Season 2, everyone knows Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts will be in good hands this April when the first episode airs.

On February 12, the series' official Twitter account also released the second key visual for Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts.

Many fans believe that J.C. Staff releasing the official trailer and a second key visual on the same day displays their dedication to the anime. Fans are displaying their excitement for the anime on Twitter.

While some are hoping for the adaptation to have more than two seasons to do the manga justice, others hope it will be much longer than a 12-episode series. Fans can barely contain their excitement with the April 2023 release schedule approaching in just under two months.

All about the opening and ending themes in the official trailer

Opening: Tsuitachi no Nie by BIN

The official Twitter account for the Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts anime adaptation revealed the anime's opening theme on February 10. The song is called Tsuitachi no Nie by BIN.

BIN is a Japanese pop boy group that has created various Japanese pop songs. This will be one of their first anime openings, so it is an amazing opportunity for the group.

Ending: ONLY by GARNiDELiA

Unlike BIN, GARNiDELiA is well-known in the Japanese pop world and has performed various anime openings and endings. Some of GARNiDELiA's work includes opening 2 of The Irregular at Magic High School, opening 2 of Kill la Kill, and the ending theme for Fate/Apocrypha.

Having the famed GARNiDELiA sing the ending theme is a good sign for many fans. Whenever a popular Japanese pop artist sings an opening or ending for an anime, said anime tends to be received very well by audiences.

Background information about the manga

King Leonhart and Seriphi, as they appear in the upcoming anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts manga takes place one hundred years before the present-day plotline, during a conflict between humanity and the beasts. After the war, the two sides proposed a tradition where a female human was sacrificed and forced to be eaten by the King of Beasts. This was meant to help maintain peace between the two races and prevent terrible wars from ever starting again.

One of the main characters, Sariphi, is the 99th sacrifice, so she is taken from her village in Ozmargo and sent to the realm of the beasts. Despite this, Sariphi remains unfazed and has an optimistic and fearless reaction to the ordeal.

Her behavior causes the King of Beasts, Leonhart, to become intrigued by Sariphi, allowing her to explore freely rather than being eaten. The time they spend together sparks feelings that neither would have ever felt towards the other.

The manga Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts was written by Yuu Tomofuji, a somewhat underground mangaka. Tomofuji began writing this manga in late 2015 and finished five years later in October 2020. During the manga's serialization, 89 chapters were published and organized into 15 volumes.

Sacrificial Princess and the King of Beasts is not the longest manga ever made, but it has definitely made an impact. It has a MyAnimeList score of 7.92/10, meaning most fans who rated the series gave it an eight or a 'very good' rating. With a rating as high as this, it makes sense that an anime adaptation is well on its way.

