Sailor Moon Cosmos part 1 & 2 release dates, what to expect, and more

Scheduled for release in Japan in June 2023, Sailor Moon Cosmos is a two-part film that aims to adapt the final arc of Naoko Takeuchi's Sailor Moon manga. It is co-produced by Toei Animation and Studio Deen and directed by Tomoya Takahashi with a script by Kazuyuki Fudeyasu.

The past few months have seen the release of trailers and key visuals for the film, along with the announcement of the cast. For Sailor Moon Cosmos, the primary voice cast of Sailor Moon Crystal and Eternal will be reprising their roles, with the majority of key staff members from Eternal also returning for this two-part film.

Sailor Moon Cosmos part 1 & 2 will both be released in June 2023

Sailor Moon Cosmos is a direct continuation of Sailor Moon Eternal (2021) and is the final arc of the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series. It is a two-part film, with part one being released on June 9, 2023, and the second one on June 30, 2023.

The two-part film will look to adapt the Stars arc of the Sailor Moon manga written and illustrated by the famous mangaka Naoko Takeuchi. Both parts of the film are directed by Tomoya Takahashi, with the film being distributed in Japan by the Toei Company, Ltd. and jointly produced by Toei Animation and Studio Deen.

What to expect from Sailor Moon Cosmos part 1 and 2?

According to the synopsis for Sailor Moon Cosmos part 1, Usagi Tsukino and her friends will initially be seen living peaceful lives as ordinary high school students. The story's actual conflict will unfold when Usagi's boyfriend, Mamoru Chiba, is taken out by someone while he's proposing to Usagi at the airport, while on his way to study abroad in America.

Unable to bear Mamoru's loss, Usagi will conceal the memory of him disappearing. Following that, their source of power, the Sailor Guardians' Sailor Crystals will be stolen by Sailor Galaxia who is the main antagonist of the final arc and the ruler of Shadow Galactica.

With Usagi unable to tell whether the Sailor Starlights are friends or foes, they'll be killed one by one, forcing Usagi to fight Sailor Galaxia as Eternal Sailor Moon in an epic final showdown. The film's part 2 will most likely continue the story of the fight and will see the remaining Sailor Starlights make their stand against Sailor Galaxia as well, with Eternal Sailor Moon being at the helm.

Sailor Moon Cosmos cast and crew

The primary voice cast of Sailor Moon Crystal and Eternal have already recorded their lines for the first film of Sailor Moon Cosmos. In January 2023, six new cast members for the two-part film were also announced, namely:

Marina Inoue as Kō Seiya/Sailor Star Fighter

Saori Hayami as Kō Taiki/Sailor Star Maker

Ayane Sakura as Kō Yaten/Sailor Star Healer

Megumi Hayashibara as Sailor Galaxia

Nana Mizuki as Princess Kakyuu

Kotono Mitsuishi as Chibi-Chibi

Naoko Takeuchi, the original creator of Sailor Moon, is the film's primary supervisor, and Kazuko Tadano is in charge of character design, in addition to Tomoya Takahashi's participation in the creation process.

The excitement for the two-part film is constantly rising, with Sailor Moon and shojo fans eagerly anticipating its release.

