Sakamoto Days chapter 114 release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 114 will be released in Japan on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sakamoto, Rion, Nagumo, Uzuki, and Kindaka were escorting the chairman of JAA’s wife and daughter to the airport. Readers not only got to see more of the mysterious attacker, but also the conclusion to that encounter.

But the mission is nowhere close to being over, and readers can expect to see more such assassins hounding Sakamoto’s group in Sakamoto Days chapter 114.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto Days chapter 114 is expected to introduce new enemies

Release date and time

Amo and Konomi as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 114 will continue with Sakamoto's Past arc. The upcoming chapter is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Daylight Time 8:00 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10:00 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11:00 am, Sunday, April 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Philippine Time - 11:00 pm, Sunday, April 9, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12:00 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, April 10, 2023

What to expect from the upcoming chapter?

Rion as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Nothing much is known about the next chapter as spoilers have not been released. However, it is certain that Sakamoto and others still have over a hundred kilometers long journey to cover.

In Sakamoto Days chapter 114, it is unlikely that they will already reach the airport. However, the mission is far from over. The chapter ended with the promise of more danger ahead, with the suggestion that more assassins would be hounding Sakamoto's group in future chapters.

Overall, while we may not have much information about Sakamoto Days chapter 114, one thing is for sure - readers are in for an entertaining and enjoyable ride as they follow Sakamoto and his team on their dangerous journey.

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 113

Higuchi attacks Nagumo as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

The previous chapter of Sakamoto Days was a thrilling ride from start to finish, with readers being treated to an intense battle between the team and the mysterious attacker, Higuchi. The chapter began with Higuchi crashing into Sakamoto's car, causing a massive explosion, and taking Amo and Konomi with him.

However, it soon became clear that Nagumo had disguised himself as Amo, and he used the opportunity to stab Higuchi. In retaliation, Higuchi punched Nagumo so hard that he was flung into the car being driven by Higuchi's partner.

While this was happening, Rion and Sakamoto tailed them on a motorbike. The duo put up a fierce fight and managed to drive Higuchi and his partner away. Kindaka arrived with another car, which the team used to leave the scene.

