Sakamoto Days chapter 118: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 118 will be released in Japan on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app. Readers worldwide will get access to the chapter at different times based on their time zones.

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed Koba's scheme to eliminate Konomi and Amo's bodyguards starting to crumble. They had greatly underestimated the intelligence and skill of Sakamoto's team. Now in Sakamoto Days chapter 118, readers might finally see the end to Higuchi and Koba's failed ambush.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sakamoto versus Koba to take place in Sakamoto Days chapter 118

Release date and time of the upcoming chapter

Rion fighting Koba as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days chapter 118 will continue exploring the protagonist's past. The upcoming chapter is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Pacific Daylight Time 8 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Central Daylight Time - 10 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Eastern Daylight Time - 11 am, Sunday, May 14, 2023

British Summer Time - 4 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Central European Summer Time- 5 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 14, 2023

Philippine Time - 11 pm, on Sunday, May 14, 2023

Japan Standard Time – 12 am, Monday, May 15, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1:30 am, Monday, May 15, 2023

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 118?

Koba as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 118, readers will witness Sakamoto facing off against Koba, and it seems likely that he will emerge victorious. Koba may have some tricks up his sleeve, which could make the fight more challenging than anticipated.

If the assassin is defeated, readers may also witness more of Uzuki's mental struggle with the task of killing Kindaka. However, the orphanage children taken hostage will motivate Uzuki to remain vigilant and look for any opportunities to fulfill his mission.

A quick summary of Sakamoto Days chapter 117

Nagumo and Rion as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

In the previous chapter, Koba announced that the poison would kill anyone within 10 minutes, and he alone held the antidote. Nagumo tried to comprehend the poison's effects and contemplated why the only ones impacted were he, Kindaka, and Rion, while Uzuki, Konomi, and Amo seemed fine.

After ruling out factors such as gender, weight, and fitness, Nagumo deduced that the poison acted more rapidly on those who were physically active. The faster someone moved, the faster the poison spread through their body.

Meanwhile, Uzuki was under stress because of the task of killing Kindaka. This stress increased his heart rate, and he realized that an increased heart rate could accelerate the poison's spread. So, he quickly knocked out Konomi and Amo to help their bodies relax and live longer.

At that moment, Rion devised an ingenious way to reach Koba without having to sprint and inhale more poison. She sat on Kindaka's wheelchair and propelled herself towards Koba with the aid of a grenade blast. She then attacked him with a knife but used the recoil of her gun to move her arm instead of using her own strength.

Koba gets dragged underground as seen in the manga (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha, Sakamoto Days)

Surprisingly, Rion then stopped attacking and started smoking a cigarette. The reason for this soon became apparent when Sakamoto's hand burst through the ground, grabbed Koba, and pulled him down into another tunnel below.

