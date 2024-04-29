Sakamoto Days chapter 165: Release date, what to expect, where to read, countdown, and more

Sakamoto Days chapter 165 will be released in Japan on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue on Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus service, or the Shonen Jump+ app.

In the last issue, readers witnessed Takamura's extraordinary skill and power, as he did not hold back against Sakamoto, Uzuki, and Nagumo. He pushed Sakamoto to lose his weight, and still overpowered him. Fans will now be eagerly looking forward to seeing whether the trio manage to make their way out of the museum.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Sakamoto Days chapter 165 release date and time

Uzuki as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

Yuto Suzuki's Sakamoto Days stands out as one of the best action manga currently being published. The upcoming Sakamoto Days chapter 165 is set to be released as per the following schedule:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday May 12, 2024 8 am Central Daylight Time Sunday May 12, 2024 10 am Eastern Daylight Time Sunday May 12, 2024 11 am British Summer Time Sunday May 12, 2024 4 pm Central European Summer Time Sunday May 12, 2024 5 pm India Standard Time Sunday May 12, 2024 8:30 pm Philippine Time Sunday May 12, 2024 11 pm Japan Standard Time Monday May 13, 2024 12 am Australian Central Standard Time Monday May 13, 2024 12:30 am

Sakamoto Days chapter 164 recap

Takamura as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In the previous chapter of Sakamoto Days, readers saw Sakamoto, Nagumo, and Uzuki charging at Takamura all at once. However, all three of their attacks were blocked by the old man who just used the sheath of his sword.

As Takamura took out his blade, they all backed away. However, Uzuki tripped and fell while still bleeding from the wound he received from Nagumo. He would have been vulnerable to Takamura's next attack, but Nagumo took hold of Uzuku and swiftly positioned himself in front of him, in order to shield him from further harm.

Sakamoto then asked Nagumo if they had done anything to annoy the old man. Nagumo explained that because they were now classified as Special Class-A Extermination targets, Takamura saw them as his enemies.

Nagumo as seen in Sakamoto Days (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

However, Nagumo was troubled by his own actions, notably his determination to protect Uzuki. He was aware that Uzuki was responsible for the deaths of several of his friends, and hence he needed to be killed. Moreover, he knew that Uzuki had created Akao's persona from his memories as a way to protect himself, although he realized that Akao continued to exist only within Uzuki.

As Nagumo was about to propose something to Uzuki with regard to the old days, his distraction gave Takamura the opportunity to strike him. Nagumo was severely wounded.

Next, Sakamoto tried to rescue him and lost all his weight in the process. However, he still seemed to be no match for Takamura. The old man pursued Sakamoto, swinging his sword and slicing through entire walls. Sakamoto realized that Takamura's strength had significantly increased since his own time in the Order.

The chapter came to an end with a shot of Kashima wondering what was going on, while Gaku, who lay unconscious next to him, began to twitch.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days chapter 165 (speculative)

Sakamoto will be seen in action in Sakamoto Days chapter 165 (Image via Yuto Suzuki/Shueisha)

In Sakamoto Days chapter 165, readers are likely to see the fight between Sakamoto and Takamura continue. However, it appears that Sakamoto might not be capable of stopping the formidable swordsman by himself.

Meanwhile, fans have been eager to witness Sakamoto, Akao, and Nagumo fight together as they once did, but this has yet to happen owing to the injuries sustained both by Uzuki and Nagumo. Finally, it would be interesting to see if Gaku's return is impactful.

