Sanji fans disappointed as One Piece chapter 1106 bafflingly continues Luffy vs. Kizaru

One Piece chapter 1106 primarily focused on the intense battle between Monkey D. Luffy and Admiral Kizaru, which has been ongoing for some time now. This focus left those eagerly awaiting Sanji's time to shine feeling a sense of letdown. The chapter revealed an unexpected development that extended the confrontation between the Straw Hat captain and the Marine Admiral.
As the storyline unfolding on Egghead Island continues forward, the choice by the author to lengthen the standoff between Luffy and Kizaru has generated restlessness among avid One Piece followers. Many Sanji fans were hoping this installment might feature their favorite character taking center stage in a highlight reel-worthy moment.
One Piece: Round 2 of Luffy vs. Kizaru begins as Kizaru attacks Sanji
The opening of One Piece chapter 1106 depicts Sanji and Franky sustaining wounds from Admiral Kizaru's laser attacks. As Kizaru moved in to finish off Bonney, Gear 5 Luffy intervened continuing his confrontation with the Admiral that started in prior installments. However, opting to keep the attention on Luffy's fight rather than shifting to another character like Sanji left many readers perplexed.
The Egghead Island story arc has already showcased memorable clashes such as Luffy versus Kizaru and Zoro against Lucci, making fans anticipate Sanji will at last have his chance to dazzle. Sanji, one of the cherished Straw Hat Pirates crewmates, has consistently been a fan-favorite character, renowned for his exceptional combat talents and courteous personality.
With the mounting anticipation leading to chapter 1106, many enthusiasts eagerly awaited Sanji's participation in an important confrontation. However, choosing to prolong Luffy vs. Kizaru's clash has left Sanji supporters feeling disappointed and hungry for an additional spotlight for their most liked character.
How did the One Piece fandom react to chapter 1106?
After chapter 1106 was published, readers shared their feelings on social media. Many had hoped Sanji would demonstrate his talents in an exciting battle against a powerful foe. Continuing Luffy's clash with Kizaru instead caused discontentment and inquiries regarding Eiichiro Oda's, One Piece's creator, storytelling decisions.
Readers had anticipated an alteration in the power balance and a chance for Sanji to exhibit his development and abilities. However, extending the confrontation between Luffy and Kizaru not only let down Sanji's supporters but also raised issues regarding the tempo of the narrative.
Certain fans voiced their hope that forthcoming installments would remedy this lost opportunity and afford Sanji the focus he deserves.
Final thoughts
One Piece chapter 1106 kept the focus on Luffy versus Kizaru, not Sanji. Fans hoped to see Sanji fight at Egghead Island. They're let down by him because he didn't join the battle. Readers wanted his part in the arc to be bigger. The lack of Sanji has Sanji fans feeling down. They thought he'd thrill in an important fight on Egghead Island.
While Luffy's battle against Kizaru is important, every character deserves their time to shine. Future One Piece chapters should listen to fans' worries and give Sanji a chance to showcase his abilities. He needs an important role in this arc. Sanji fans will wait patiently for what comes next. They hope the author fixes their dissatisfaction in a good way.