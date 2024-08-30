  • home icon
  • Anime
  • Sarada's conversations with Eida and Sumire prove her actual feelings for Boruto, and it's exactly what fans hoped

Sarada's conversations with Eida and Sumire prove her actual feelings for Boruto, and it's exactly what fans hoped

By Rohan Jagannath
Modified Aug 30, 2024 09:30 GMT
Sarada
Sarada's interactions with Eida and Sumire proves her romantic feelings for Boruto (Image via Shueisha)

The Boruto fanbase is quite active on social media platforms, and they often spend their time dissecting various parts of the manga. The reasons for dissecting the manga can vary from time to time, but it often centers around attempting to gain a deeper understanding of the story.

One reason for revisiting old chapters is to see whether their favorite ships are canonical or not. Given the current state of affairs, it’s hard to explore a romantic relationship since there is a lot at stake. That being said, fans are convinced that Sarada and Boruto seem to have a romantic interest in each other.

Fanbases often find ways to justify their favorite ship, and it’s not convincing. In this case, however, several instances prove Sarada’s romantic interest in the protagonist of the series. Let’s take a closer look at her interactions with Sumire and Eida to understand whether or not this ship has the potential to be canonical in the manga series.

also-read-trending Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from Naruto Next Generations and Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Sarada’s romantic feelings for Boruto seem evident based on her interactions with Sumire and Eida

Sarada Uchiha is a prodigy who managed to activate her Mangekyou Sharingan. The manner in which it was done is another indication of her feelings for the protagonist. When Eida had used her Omnipotence, Sarada and Sumire were the only ones who weren’t affected by her abilities.

The entire village was attempting to kill Boruto, and it was at this moment that she begged her father to help him out. The sheer intensity of her feelings for him seemed to have activated the doujutsu.

When she spoke to Sumire, her expression changed whenever Boruto was mentioned. Sarada mentioned that he has the ability to befriend anyone with relative ease.

Sumire noticed that her friend was uneasy and even asked her if that was the case. Sarada hesitated and brushed it off by saying that it didn’t really bother her. In reality, it seemed like she didn’t like the idea of other girls potentially developing romantic feelings for him.

Sarada and Sumire were on a mission that involved keeping a keen eye on Eida. She had come to Konoha in order to find a romantic partner since she liked Kawaki. Eida asked Sarada what she thought of the protagonist. She blushed instantly and tried to change the topic immediately.

However, it was evident that she had feelings for him, and even Eida had a feeling that this was the case. The protagonist also had a conversation with Eida and requested her to inform Sarada that he’d be back. He cared deeply for her and didn’t want her to worry.

The Two Blue Vortex further confirms this when he finally returns to the village. At this stage, it had been three years since they saw each other. The proverb “absence makes the heart grow fonder” could potentially be applied in this scenario since upon seeing him, Sarada ran and hugged him. It was clear that she was relieved and her bond with him was stronger than ever.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.

Related Links:

Quick Links

Edited by Ahana Mukhopadhyay
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी