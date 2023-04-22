Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10: Nanare takes on the mantle of king in Redaku while the Uchiha couple returns to Konoha

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, the final installment of the spinoff series, is set to be released in Japan on Sunday, April 23, 2023, in Japan. This concluding chapter takes a light-hearted approach and provides an update on the current state of affairs at Redaku after some time has passed since the events in the preceding installment.

In the previous chapter, readers witnessed Zansul's untimely demise and learned about Jiji's predicament. Despite his immoral actions, Jiji was revealed to be a nice person who had been pushed to his limits by his circumstances. After the intense action and emotional turmoil of the earlier chapters, the relaxed vibe of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10 brings a delightful and fulfilling culmination to the series.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10 follows the Uchiha couple after their mission at Redaku

Sakura saves Jiji

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10 begins with the dust from the departing dragons falling like snow. Sakura observes this as a dragon rushes past her and attacks a paralyzed Jiji. Overwhelmed with guilt for his actions, Jiji tells Sakura not to bother reviving him. However, Sakura reminds him that he has just learned that Margo is still alive, and he must stay alive to reunite with her. She does her best to heal him as he contemplates how his life could have been different.

Nanare visits Tartar along with Jiji and Margo

Jiji and Margo (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, the young King Nanara visits the Tartar Observatory to pay respects to the prisoners who died there. He lays flowers at a memorial in their honor. It is later revealed that Nanara had been preoccupied with other duties and had not been able to focus on the restoration of the Observatory.

Margo reassures him that the task will be completed in due time and reminds him that he has only recently ascended to the throne. Subsequently, Nanara decides to take a trip to the lake, and he mounts his horse and speeds off with Jiji and Margo trailing behind him.

Back in Konoha

Sakura and Ino are seen chatting at a sweet shop, discussing Inojin's hair and how Shikamaru struggles with bed hair every morning. At this point in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, Shikamaru and Sarada appear, and the latter announces that she will be preparing dinner. Once she leaves, Shikamaru presents a preliminary report on the Ultra Particles and informs the group that Naruto is still struggling with his health, although he finds ways to work more than advised.

The significance of Sakura’s ring

Sakura observing her ring (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Next, in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, Ino notices the ring on Sakura's finger and immediately recognizes it as a gift from Sasuke. It is revealed that while she was trapped under debris, Sasuke used the ring to locate her through her chakra signature and save her. The mission had a positive impact on their relationship, and Sakura admits that everything feels fresh and new between them since they returned to the village.

Later, Sakura decides to put the ring in her bag. Although she cherishes it deeply, it can sometimes be an inconvenience in her day-to-day activities. However, she hopes to wear it again once she retires.

Dinner at the Uchiha household

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10, Sarada prepares a delicious feast, including some of Sasuke's favorite dishes. As they eat, Sakura kicks Sasuke under the table, silently urging him to praise the food.

Later, after Sarada has gone to bed, Sakura informs Sasuke that Jiji and Margo have reunited and are now working as guides near the Observatory grounds.

Sakura also shares that in Redaku, a ring worn on the fourth finger is a symbol of marriage. Catching Sasuke off guard, she asks if he gave her the ring to ward off other potential suitors, causing him to bashfully hide his face. Sasuke Retsuden chapter 10 ends with the Uchiha couple gazing up at the night sky, as Sakura thanks Sasuke for everything.

A quick summary of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9

Jiji undoing the resurrection jutsu (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 depicted the battle between Sasuke and Meno against a group of dragons. Sasuke and Meno managed to outsmart a giant dragon who had been summoned to use the Ultra Particles by luring it into a lake where it drowned. Zansul, who had ordered the dragons flying around him to lift the giant dragon out of the water, forgot that he was holding onto one of the dragons' legs and tragically fell to his death when it let go of him.

Meanwhile, Sakura was successful in trapping Jiji using a seal she had previously placed on him. Jiji confessed that he was a rogue shinobi from the Hidden Sand who had come to serve in the capital of Redaku. Here, he fell in love with a maid named Margo.

After Margo’s death, he was offered her body in exchange for using his jutsu to revive the dragons. However, Sakura convinced him not to make such a rash decision. Later, it was revealed that Margo had been helping the new king, Nanara, and had been alive all along. As the chapter drew to a close, Sakura fought off a dragon that attacked her, while Jiji reversed the revival jutsu, causing all the dragons to perish. Meno also found his peace.

