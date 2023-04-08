Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9: Jiji reveals his motivations as Zansul meets his end

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9, the penultimate chapter of the spinoff series based on Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka’s light novel, was released on April 9, 2023. This chapter not only portrays Sasuke and Sakura's victory over Zansul and Jiji but also brings some good news for the Uchiha couple and the people of Redaku.

In the previous chapter, readers saw Sasuke, Sakura, and Meno fight their best to defeat the army of dragons unleashed by Zansul and Jiji. Yet it was also clear that the trio would easily defeat their enemies at Redaku.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 concludes the ongoing fight at Redaku

Zansul dies

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9, Sasuke and Meno engage in a battle against some dragons. One particularly large dragon, who had been awakened by Ultra Particles, was expected to be the most challenging foe. However, Sasuke and Meno were able to defeat it by causing it to fall into a lake where it began to drown.

Zansul becomes irritated by the giant creature's size and commands the flying dragons to lift it out of the lake. Unfortunately, he forgets that he is also hanging onto a dragon's leg while in mid-air. As the flying dragons attempt to follow Zansul's orders, they let go of him, causing him to plummet to the ground. Being a mere mortal, Zansul meets his end upon impact.

Jiji’s deal with Zansul

🌸🍅 @uchihafamsss

#SasukeRetsuden this chapter is amazing the manga did wonder this chapter is amazing the manga did wonder#SasukeRetsuden https://t.co/ZRjxcR1Sg3

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 sees Sakura successfully trapping Jiji. It is revealed that she had previously placed a seal on him during his visit to the infirmary, suspecting that he was a chakra user in disguise. Jiji confesses that he is a rogue shinobi from the hidden sand who was invited to join a private army the Prime Minister was putting together in the capital of Redaku. While there, he was assigned a maid named Margo, whom he fell in love with. Unfortunately, Margo died in an epidemic before they could settle down.

It is revealed in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9 that the Prime Minister and Zansul offered to give Jiji Margo's body in exchange for him reviving the dragons using his jutsu. Jiji took up the offer as he considered using a forbidden jutsu to revive his beloved to be a logical choice, but Sakura explains to him that he needs friends and family who will prevent him from making such a rash decision. She also points out that Margo herself would not have wanted to be revived.

Sasuke receives a message

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9, immediately after Zansul's death, Sasuke receives a message from a hawk. The message reveals that the new King, Nanara, has overthrown the dictatorship and has moved the Queen and Prime Minister to the Capital. One of the King's attendants, who used to be a maid named Margo, had been helping the King, meaning Jiji's lover did not die after all.

TheMostBeautifulMomentInLife🇲🇽 @HYYH_Run_ He got deja vu that time with Itachi. I know :( #SasukeRetsuden He got deja vu that time with Itachi. I know :( #SasukeRetsuden https://t.co/kEFQq6h8zx

Towards the conclusion of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 9, a dragon attacks Sakura, but she is able to fend it off with a punch. Subsequently, Jiji reverses the revival jutsu, resulting in the death of all the dragons. Meno also disintegrates, but not before Sasuke expresses his gratitude to him.

A brief summary of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 8 part 2

Zansul and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the previous chapter of Sasuke Retsuden, while Sasuke was battling a swarm of dragons, Zansul made a comment about how easily Meno would be beaten by the mature Tyrannosaurus. However, Jiji interjected and corrected him, stating that Meno had grown much stronger by bonding with Sasuke. As Meno emerged victorious from the battle, it was clear that Jiji's observation was correct.

Sakura also exhibited her impressive fighting prowess by landing a powerful punch on a dragon, causing damage to the western wall of the Tartar Observatory. Zansul took notice of this and instructed Jiji to deal with her. Jiji rode a dragon and chased Sakura as she sped past the boundary. Meanwhile, Zansul became furious at Meno's betrayal and called upon nearby dragons to attack Sasuke and Meno.

Poll : 0 votes