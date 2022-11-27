Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 will officially release in Japan on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 12 am JST. It is a manga adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto and Jun Esaka's light novel Sasuke Retsuden: The Uchiha Descendants and the Heavenly Stardust, illustrated by Shingo Kimura.

Fans can read all of the Sasuke Retsuden manga chapters that have been released via Shueisha's MANGAPlus website, Viz Media's official website, or Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app.

In the previous chapter, Sasuke discovered a specific goal, which is to find the Map of the Heavens, and an ally, Sakura, after the shocking reveal of Zansul's glass eyes.

Sasuke has been searching for a cure for Naruto in a prison in the remote and isolated land of Redaku, and things are getting increasingly interesting.

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 will be about hunting down the Map of the Heavens

Release date and time of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4 will most likely cover the entirety of the light novel's chapter 3 and possibly delve into chapter 4 as well. The next chapter will be released on the following dates and times for the following time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Friday, December 2

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Friday, December 2

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm, Friday, December 2

Central European Time: 4 pm, Friday, December 2

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Friday, December 2

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, December 2

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Saturday, December 3

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Saturday, December 3

What to expect in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4?

The search for the Map of Heavens will continue in Sasuke Restuden chapter 4. Penzila will lead Sasuke to a book catalog, where he will learn that there is a book in the basement that matches the description of the Map of the Heavens.

The first challenge will be gaining access to the basement, which houses some extremely valuable documents that prisoners are not allowed to see. This is where Penzila and his gambling habit will help.

Sakura will challenge Penzila to a series of card matches, all of which will end in a tie, after which Penzila will forfeit and hand over the keys.

Sasuke and Sakura will discover what appears to be the Map of the Heavens in the basement in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 4, but it will be incomprehensible for the time being.

An accompanying Konoha symbol will only add to the perplexity. Readers can expect the manga to explore more of the prison life as well as some romantic moments between Sasuke and Sakura.

Preparations may also be made in Sasuke Restuden chapter 4 to enter the second-level basement, which is only accessible through Zansul's office. According to the light novel, this will be done when a messenger from Redaku's Prime Minister visits Zansul.

What happened in the previous chapter?

Fans saw Sasuke mistreated by prison guards during the day and poisoned by Meno at night in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 3, which was released on November 20.

Sasuke had to flee quickly and would have passed out if Sakura had not come to his aid. Sakura then gave Sasuke his new objective, which was to find the Map of the Heavens, which would lead to the Ultra Particles that had allegedly healed the Sage of Six Paths.

