Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1: Sasuke and Sakura try to stop the dragons, Zansul appears, and Sasuke befriends Meno

With Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1, the short series is nearly completed. Now that the Ultra Particles have been discovered and the main characters can return home, a new issue has surfaced. The most recent chapter is about how they deal with this new problem.

Fans saw in the previous chapter how Sasuke realized Zansul intended to perform Edo-Tensei, but it was too late because the dragons had already been resurrected. In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7, Sasuke and Sakura attempt to stop the dragons from escaping the Tartar Observatory, and Sasuke learns more secrets as he confronts Zansul.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers

Dragons begin to cause havoc in Tartar Observatory in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1

Sasuke and Sakura attempt to thwart the dragons

Sakura (Image via Pierrot)

Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1 picks up where the previous one left off, with Sasuke realizing Zansul used Edo-Tensei to resurrect the dragons. In an effort to stop them from leaving the Tartar Observatory grounds, Sasuke and Zensul move swiftly.

Midway through, he changes his mind and asks Sakura to go after Zansul while he follows the winged creatures to see where they go.

Zansul confronts Sasuke

Zansul and Sasuke (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1, as Sakura leaves, Zansul appears in front of Sakura. He clearly has no idea that Edo-Tensei is a forbidden jutsu. Sasuke realizes that the dragons have been resurrected so that the Prime Minister of Redalu can use them as biological weapons. But it makes no difference to the Minister or Zansul whether this kills Redaku residents.

Zansul declares that it makes no difference who dies because the prisoners at Tartar are criminals living on borrowed time. He despises them so much that he hates having to feed their corpses to his dragons.

Sasuke recognizes Zansul's devotion to the government, but he makes another surprising discovery. Despite being the brains behind the dragons' resurrection, he is no shinobi at all.

Sasuke's encounter with Meno

Sasuke and Meno (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Meno appears in Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1 and attacks Sasuke while Zansul flees on the back of a dinosaur. Sasuke notices that he lacks a tag, indicating that he is not the same as the other resurrected dragons.

He believes that he can override the jutsu, so he immobilizes Meno with the butt of his sword. Employing a shadow clone, he uses Mist Style and Wind Style to soothe Meno’s wound.

In Sasuke Retsuden chapter 7 part 1, even as Meno bites Sasuke, he assures the beast that he has every right to be angry for being awoken from the dead, but that if he cooperates, he can help him rest in peace. He then uses Sharingan and pumps some chakra into his mucous membrane. Sasuke's plan succeeds, and Meno expresses affection.

The chapter ends with a shot of the perplexed Tartar prisoners being pursued by the resurrected dragons.

A quick recap of Sasuke Retsuden chapter 6 part 2

Sasuke (image via Pierrot)

In the previous chapter, Sasuke and Sakura were seen standing in front of the lake, which was supposed to contain the Ultra Particles. Sasuke admitted there that he missed his family because his duty to protect Konoha kept him away from the village a lot. However, before they began the task at hand, Sakura assured him that he had nothing to worry about.

Sakura then made specific hand gestures, and a column appeared in the lake. She took out a sealed container. At this point, Sasuke realized that Zansul intended to use the kinjutsu, Edo-Tensei, to resurrect ancient dragons, but it was too late to stop him because the dragons had already been released.

